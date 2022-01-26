Motorola Likely Working On New Smartphone With 200MP Primary Camera, New Leaks Reveal

Motorola is reportedly working on a new flagship smartphone codenamed Frontier 22. Last week, a few details about the smartphone surfaced on the internet, suggesting that it will come with a 200MP primary camera. Now, a new report has revealed additional specifications of the Motorola smartphone. The Frontier 22 by Motorola is said to arrive in July this year and will feature a curved P-OLED display. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Frontier 22 smartphone.

The Motorola Frontier 22 specifications have been leaked by Roland Quandt of Winfuture. The Motorola Frontier 22 is said to come with a 6.67-inch curved P-OLED display, along with FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, Under the hood, the device is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The chipset will be accompanied by up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The Motorola Frontier 22 might have a 200MP primary camera sensor

In addition, the smartphone is also said to feature a 200MP primary camera sensor. For reference, there are only two 200MP cameras as of now - the Omnivision OVB0B or Samsung's ISOCELL HP1. Apart from the primary camera, the smartphone is also said to have a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP optical zoom lens. The front camera of the smartphone is said to be a 60MP shooter.

Apart from the given specifications, the Motorola Frontier 22 may have a USB-C port, along with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GPS in terms of connectivity options. There might be an under-display fingerprint sensor as well. To power the device, Motorola could fit a 4,500 mAh battery, which could support wireless charging up to 50 watts and wired charging up to 125W. If the smartphone does come with 125W wired charging, it will become one of the fastest charging smartphones in the world.

Recently. the Lenovo Mobile Business Group's General Manager Chen Jin has teased the smartphone ahead of its launch by sharing an image on Weibo. The retail box of the Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition has a picture of the smartphone itself. In the picture, the smartphone can be seen to have no front camera. This is because the Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition will come with an under-display front camera, becoming the company's first product to feature the tech. It is important to note that the smartphone is also called the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition.