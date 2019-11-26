Motorola Moto E6s Gets Major Price Cut, Available For Less Than Rs 7000 

The Motorola Moto e6s which is a recent launch has now received a Rs 3000 price cut. The smartphone is now available to buy at the discounted price. This is an online sale.

The new price cut

At this point in time, e-tailer Flipkart has reduced the price of the Moto e6s by Rs 3000. The new price of the device is now below Rs 7000. This is a 4GB – 64 GB internal storage edition of the smartphone. USP of this device is its sub-Rs 8K pricing and its 13MP rear camera. Then, there is the 3000 mAh battery.

The Motorola Moto e6s is a budget smartphone – catering to buyers with shoestring budgets. Kye technical specifications of the handset are as below. These should suffice for first-time budget buyers.

6.1-inch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

2 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

13MP + 2MP dual rear cameras

13MP front camera

4 GB RAM

64 GB internal storage

MicroSD card slot for expanding internal storage up to 512 GB

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity

3000 mAH battery

In related news, the Redmi Y3 mid-range smartphone has also received a major price cut taking its price below Rs 10000. New pricing of the deice is Rs 8999. Being an important smartphone, and a competitor to the Motorola e6s, it only becomes natural to check out the key technical specifications of the handset. Check thes out below.

6.26-inch Dot Notch display

Android 9.0 (Pie) operating system

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC

12MP + 2MP AI dual rear cameras

32MP selfie camera

3 GB, 4 GB RAM editions

32 GB, 64 GB internal storage editions based on RAM

LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, microUSB 2.0 connectivity options

4000 mAH Lithium-Polymer battery.

