Motorola Moto E6s Gets Major Price Cut, Available For Less Than Rs 7000 

The Motorola Moto e6s which is a recent launch has now received a Rs 3000 price cut. The smartphone is now available to buy at the discounted price. This is an online sale.
At this point in time, e-tailer Flipkart has reduced the price of the Moto e6s by Rs 3000. The new price of the device is now below Rs 7000. This is a 4GB – 64 GB internal storage edition of the smartphone. USP of this device is its sub-Rs 8K pricing and its 13MP rear camera. Then, there is the 3000 mAh battery.
The Motorola Moto e6s is a budget smartphone – catering to buyers with shoestring budgets. Kye technical specifications of the handset are as below. These should suffice for first-time budget buyers.
In related news, the Redmi Y3 mid-range smartphone has also received a major price cut taking its price below Rs 10000. New pricing of the deice is Rs 8999. Being an important smartphone, and a competitor to the Motorola e6s, it only becomes natural to check out the key technical specifications of the handset. Check thes out below.
