Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 Launched In US: Check Specifications And Price

A few weeks ago, Motorola was reported to be working on a smartphone with support for a stylus. Now, the Lenovo-owned company has released the smartphone Motorola Moto Stylus 2022. It is priced at $299.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 22,400 and is only available in the US as of now. The smartphone has an IPS panel, triple rear camera and USB-C charging support. Keep reading to know more about the Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 specifications.

Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 specifications

The Motorola Moto G Stylus 2022 comes with a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 1080 x 2460 pixels. Under the hood, the smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Since the smartphone does not have an AMOLED panel, the fingerprint sensor is placed on the side. On the official Motorola website for the United States, the smartphone is only available in a single storage model.

On the rear panel, the smartphone has a triple rear camera setup. The primary lens on the smartphone is a 50MP shooter. Then there is an 8MP ultra-wide shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the device, which is located in a hole-punch display is a 16MP shooter. As far as features are concerned, the camera can have a night mode, portrait mode and can shoot up to FHD 60 fps with the rear and FHD 30fps with the front sensor.

To power the device, there is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 10W charging. For connectivity, the device has Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and supports 4G LTE network. The Motorola Moto Stylus 2022 runs on Android 12 with a custom user interface on top, called My UX. and its price is $299.99 for the only model that is available as of now. Currently, the smartphone is available in the United States via sellers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Motorola's official website. There might or might not be another storage model of the smartphone. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: MOTOROLA