Motorola Moto G71 5G India launch date confirmed by Lenovo: Check specs and expected price

After the initial launch in international markets, the Moto G71 is finally coming to India. Lenovo has revealed the Motorola Moto G71 5G launch date for India. Along with a Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a " AMOLED display, the smartphone will be launched in India soon and will be available to purchase from Flipkart. To recall, the smartphone was launched by Motorola alongside two other smartphones: the Moto G31 and the Moto G51 which are already available in the Indian market.

On January 4, 2022, Motorola India revealed the launch date of Motorola Moto G71 5G to be January 10, 2021. Earlier, this date was also tipped by an Indian tipster. The smartphone will be placed in the budget segment and is likely to be priced around Rs. 25,000 in India. In Europe, the device was launched with a price of EUR 299.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,200. Find the detailed specifications of the Motorola Moto G71 below.

GO ALL IN with #motog71 5G smartphone & get ready to experience blazing fast performance, super-fast 5G connectivity, brilliant & immersive display experience & more. Launching 10th Jan on @Flipkart! #gomotog pic.twitter.com/5UZ10VO5lu — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) January 4, 2022

Moto G71 5G specifications

The Motorola G71 5G comes with a 6.4" AMOLED display (411 pixels per inch) built on a 20:9 aspect ratio with 120Hz and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, which features two 2.2 GHz high-performance cores and six 1.7 GHz processors. The CPU is accompanied by Adreno 619 graphics processor unit. While the international model of the smartphone is available in two variants with 6/128GB and 8/128GB storage, Lenovo has announced only one variant in China, the one with more memory.

On the rear panel of the smartphone, there is a triple camera setup. It contains a 50MP primary lens, along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens. The front panel has a 16MP camera. Along with all the decent hardware, the smartphone has dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth v5.0 GLONASS, GALILEO and USB Type-C 2.0. There is also a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging. The smartphone features a water-repellent design. The Moto G71 5G price in India might be priced around Rs. 18,900, which is converted from the Chinese price of the smartphone. Stay tuned for more updates on Motorola smartphones and other tech-related news.