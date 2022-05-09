Motorola Razr 3 leaked images surface online, showcase dual-rear cameras and new design

Leaked images of the Motorola Razr 3 have surfaced on the internet. Known tipster Evan Blass has shared these images, that provide a look at the testing model of the upcoming foldable device by Motorola. Interestingly, Motorola seems to have removed the thick chin that features on the previous generations of the Motorola Razr smartphone. Keep reading to know more about the device.

Back in December 2021, the business manager at Motorola's parent company Lenovo, Chen Jin confirmed on a microblogging platform that Motorola is working on the third generation of the Razr foldable smartphone. The Lenovo executive also said that the smartphone will feature a Star hinge technology to make the folding mechanism more fluent and durable.

Motorola has redesigned the Razr smartphone: Report

A report by The Verge, citing 91Mobiles showcases the first image of the Motorola Razr 3. As seen in the image, Motorola has redesigned the Razr smartphone. While the previous models looked a lot like the original Razr phone, the upcoming Razr looks like the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3, which is pretty much the benchmark device when it comes to clamshell-type foldables. The report mentions that the smartphone is boxier than its predecessor.

Further, the Motorola Razr 3 seems to have two rear cameras, including a 50MP primary sensor and a wide/macro shooter with a resolution of 13MP. The inner display of the device features a selfie camera with a resolution of 32MP. Most likely, the smartphone will come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and up to 8GB of RAM, with different storage models offering up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone is said to be launched in China in late July or early August and will make a global debut later this year.

In related news, The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturing brand Motorola has launched yet another entry-level smartphone called the Moto E32. It comes with an LCD screen that supports a 90Hz refresh rate, a Unisoc chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. While the smartphone has been launched in Europe, the company might launch it in other countries soon. The smartphone is priced at EUR 149.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 12,000. As Motorola has launched a lot of smartphones in the western market before it reveals them in India, it would be safe to say that this smartphone will be launched in India soon.