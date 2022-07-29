Motorola teases Razr 2022 as the smartphone nears launch, Geekbench listing surfaces

The Motorola Razr 2022 is about to debut on August 2, 2022. Ahead of the launch, the company is teasing different aspects of the smartphone, including the displays and the new camera setup. Further, the Motorola Razr 2022's performance scores have also surfaced on the internet, via Geekbench. Keep reading to know more about the teaser and the Geekbench listing of Motorola Razr 2022.

Motorola Razr 2022 teased by the company

The Lenovo-owned smartphone brand has put out a fresh teaser on a microblogging platform called Weibo. The teaser contains images of the primary and the secondary display on the smartphone. Although it does not reveal any specifics about the display, it also showcases the dual-camera setup on the rear panel of the smartphone, which corroborates the rumours that have surfaced in the past. The Motorola Razr 2022 is said to come with a 50MP primary camera and a 13MP macro camera.

In addition to the teaser, the smartphone has also been spotted on the popular benchmarking platform called Geekbench. The listing suggests that the foldable smartphone from Motorola has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 12GB of RAM. With the configuration, it managed to score 1,251 points in the single-core and 4,076 points in the multi-core Geekbench test. If the smartphone does perform similarly in the real world, it is going to be a good deal.

Motorola Razr 2022 specifications (expected)

While not much is known about the Motorola Razr 2022, it is said to come with a 6.7-inch primary display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Further, like the previous models, the Razr 2022 is also said to have a 3-inch outer screen. In addition, the smartphone should also come with a 50MP main camera, along with a 13MP ultrawide camera. On the primary screen, the Motorola Razr 2022 could also feature a 32MP selfie camera.

In comparison with the previous smartphones in the Razr series, the Motorola Razr 2022 could come with a flagship processor. The last Motorola Razr came with a Snapdragon 7-series chipset. Overall, fans and enthusiasts are expecting the company to improve the battery and camera performance of the smartphone as well. More details about the smartphone should surface on the internet in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates related to Motorola and other tech news.