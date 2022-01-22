Motorola to launch under-display camera phone; check specification details here

The Motorola Moto Edge X30 was launched back in December 2021. It is the world's first smartphone to feature Qualcomm's latest mobile chipset, i.e. Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. During the launch event, Motorola also showcased another smartphone called the Motorola Moto Edge Special Edition. Now, the Lenovo Mobile Business Group's General Manager Chen Jin has teased the smartphone ahead of its launch by sharing an image on Weibo.

The retail box of the Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition has a picture of the smartphone itself. In the picture, the smartphone can be seen to have no front camera. This is because the Motorola Edge X30 Special Edition will come with an under-display front camera, becoming the company's first product to feature the tech. It is important to note that the smartphone is also called as the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition.

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition specs

While Lenovo has not revealed any information about the specifications of the smartphone, it is largely expected to be the same as that of the Moto Edge X30 launched last month. The Moto Edge X30 features a 6.67” OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a high 144Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of 700 nits. Additionally, it will also run 10-bit colours and HDR10+ content. The processor and optics are where the Moto Edge X30 will pack innovation. As mentioned earlier, X30 is the world’s first smartphone to feature the latest Qualcomm chipset, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Along with the flagship processor, the device is expected to be combined with 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

The main camera on the device is a 50MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide lens. There is a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally, the front camera on the device will be a 60MP shooter. Both the front and the rear lens are capable of shooting 4K videos at 30fps. Out of the box, the Moto Edge X30 runs on Android 12 and features a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 68W fast charging over USB-C. The device packs an AMOLED display and hence it is expected to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition launch

From what it looks like, Lenovo might launch the Moto Edge X30 Under-Screen Camera Edition soon. However, the launch date has not been announced by the company yet. In the past, smartphone launches have followed the teasers by a short gap. Although, Motorola has not even launched the Moto Edge X30 globally. The smartphone received a BIS certification last week but there has been no word since.

Image: Chen Jin/Weibo