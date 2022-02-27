MWC Barcelona 2022: What To Expect From World’s Largest Mobile Technology Show?

Mobile World Congress 2022 is going to begin soon. The largest mobile technology event of the year is going to be held in Barcelona this year. The MWC 2022 will kick off on Monday, February 28 and will be held till Thursday, March 3, 2022. At the event, leading smartphone brands in the world such as Samsung, OnePlus and Google will showcase their upcoming devices and new technologies. Here is what to expect from the MWC Barcelona 2022.

For those who wish to know about the complete agenda of the MWC Barcelona 2022, there is a dedicated web page that contains the complete schedule of the event. One can access it here - https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/agenda. Building upon that, the first day will be full of showcases by companies like Amazon Web Services, Huawei, Orange, Deloitte and discussions about the upcoming 5G revolution and other relevant topics.

What to expect from Mobile World Congress 2022?

As the show was called off in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it was slightly quiet in the year 2021, tech enthusiasts should expect a lot more products than just mobile devices, including laptops, headphones, 5G modems and more. Technology giants around the world have shifted their focus to the budget segment and hence, one can expect some cool gadgets and products as well.

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung has already announced a live stream that will take place at 11:30 PM IST tonight, i.e. on February 27, 2022, one day before the MWC 2022 begins. The company has already released a press note mentioning its focus on Intel-powered laptops for users who are working remotely. As the company has already announced Galaxy S22 series earlier this month, it is expected to reveal portable laptops at the MWC 2022. On the other hand, the popular smartphone company OnePlus could launch the OnePlus 10 Pro globally.

Lenovo, yet another company that will make a grand appearance at the Mobile World Congres could launch a slew of laptops. Other companies like Huawei and Oppo might launch new smartphones. Further, the possibility of seeing new foldable devices cannot be denied as well. Overall, the Mobile World Congress 2022 event is going to be exciting for technology lovers. Stay tuned for more updates about the event.