New Apple Leak Suggests Company Plans To Add Periscope Lens To Their Camera Setup In 2023

Apple is one of the biggest tech companies in the world and all its new product releases are often full of hype and anticipation. A new leak suggests that Apple is planning to add a periscope lens in one of their upcoming phones, but not anytime soon. Read on to know more about these iPhone leaks.

iPhone Leaks - iPhone To Get Periscope Lens?

According to a report by Mashable.com, the iPhone will be equipped with a periscope lens for its telephoto camera, but the leaks say that it might be a while before they are added. Reputed Apple info leaker Ming-Chi Kuo (aka Mac Rumours), who leaked the news about the periscopes being added, initially said that Apple consumers will be able to see them in 2022. Ming-Chi Kuo later retracted his statement and said that the earliest consumers can see the periscope in iPhone cameras will be 2023.

Adding a periscope basically allows cameras to zoom 3-5 times more accurately than digital zoom. Digital zoom also tends to blur the picture quality a lot whereas a periscope lens allows for a zoomed picture with no loss in the quality of the image. Other smartphone brands have already started using periscope tech in the past few years.

Oppo, the Chinese brand was the first smartphone maker in the world to implement a periscope in their camera systems, given their phones a 5X high-quality zoom feature. The company used two lenses in its cameras to make the technology possible.

Afterwards, many other brands started adding periscope cameras to their flagship lineups. Consumers directly benefit from having a very zoomed-in image without losing any of the picture clarity. As of now, Apple's iPhones have a 2.5 optical zoom but if they decide to add a periscope lens to their main cameras, Apple could easily achieve a 5x - 8x high-quality zoom. The leaker has said that the tech will be added to iPhones in two years, and we might see it first in 2023.

The leaker Ming-Chi Kuo also added more info about the iPhones that are going to be coming in the years 2021 and 22 as well. According to Kuo, the 2021 iPhone 13 will come with a new Face ID transmitter and an upgraded telephoto lens. He also added the 2022 version of the iPhone will have its telephoto lens upgraded even further.