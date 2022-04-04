New Google Pixel 7 Pro concept renders showcase smartphone in an elegant blue colour

Back in March, some renders of the Google Pixel 7 surfaced on the internet. Those renders revealed that Google might not change the upcoming Pixel smartphone radically. The renders displayed an identical front display with minor changes in the camera alignment on the horizontal visor located at the back of the smartphone. Today, new renders of the smartphone have been posted on Twitter.

The new Google Pixel 7 Pro renders come from @Shadow_Leak on Twitter. The leakster shares these as concept images of the Pixel 7 Pro in blue colour. As seen in the concept renders, the smartphone has a dual-tone finish on the back, as seen in previous Pixel models. The area above the horizontal camera visor is dark blue in colour while the rear below the camera visor is light blue in colour.

Pixel 7 Pro leaked renders

Along with the blue finish on the back, the camera visor on the Pixel 7 Pro (as seen in the concept renders) is silver in colour. This highlights the camera cutout more than ever as previous models have had a black camera visor. As seen in the images, two circular lenses are placed together towards the left of the visor and one lens is placed separately. This could be a different colour option for Google Pixel.

• Code-name: "Panther"

• 120Hz Amoled Display

• Tensor 2 Chip

• Triple Rear Camera

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Apart from this, @Shadow_Leak also mentions some specifications of the smartphone. The Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, the second generation of Tensor processor and a triple rear camera setup that is already visible in the renders attached above. It is also mentioned that the smartphone is codenamed "Panther."

The most evident difference in the Google Pixel 7 Pro seems to be the change in configuration of the rear camera system. In the renders, it is seen that the periscope camera is separate from the other two sensors, which are most probably the primary and the ultrawide lenses. Further, the Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to come with Android 13 right out of the box and feature a new Google Tensor chip. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming smartphone by Google and other tech news.