New Jio Prepaid Plans Revealed: No Daily Limit Plans Starts From Rs 127 Upto Rs 2397

Earlier this week, Jio announced new prepaid plans with 'no daily restriction,' according to the company. These plans range in price from Rs 127 to Rs 2397. In addition, the carrier has launched a new monthly prepaid plan with a 30-day validity period. The prior plans in the monthly category have a 28-day validity period. So what are these no daily limit plans? Continue reading the article to find out.

New Jio Prepaid Plans

JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and other Jio information and utility apps are also available with the new prepaid tariffs. All subscriptions include unlimited calls as well as Jio applications. These prepaid plans don't have a daily data cap, so users can use as much data as they need in a day. The new plans will be more useful to users who don't want to buy more data vouchers and instead want to use unlimited data on any given day. All of Jio's new prepaid plans include unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and free Jio app access. For app users, they can go to the ‘No Daily Limit’ area in the MyJio app for these new prepaid plans.

Jio Rs 127 prepaid plan This plan is priced at Rs 127 Validity is 15-days. Data available for this plan is 12GB data for 15 days Extras: Access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan This plan is priced at Rs 247 Validity is 30 days. Data available for this plan is 25GB data for 30 days Extras: Access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan This plan is priced at Rs 447 Validity is 60 days Data available for this plan is 50GB data for 60 days Extras: Access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 597 prepaid plan This plan is priced at Rs 597 Validity is 90 days Data available for this plan is 75GB data for 90 days Extras: Access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 2397 prepaid plan This plan is priced at Rs 2397 Validity is 365 days Data available for this plan is 365 GB data for 365 days Extras: Access to unlimited calls and Jio apps.



IMAGE: Screenshot from jio.com