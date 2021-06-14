New Jio Prepaid Plans Revealed: No Daily Limit Plans Starts From Rs 127 Upto Rs 2397

Quick links:
IMAGE: Screenshot from jio.com
Earlier this week, Jio announced new prepaid plans with 'no daily restriction,' according to the company. These plans range in price from Rs 127 to Rs 2397. In addition, the carrier has launched a new monthly prepaid plan with a 30-day validity period. The prior plans in the monthly category have a 28-day validity period. So what are these no daily limit plans? Continue reading the article to find out.
JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, and other Jio information and utility apps are also available with the new prepaid tariffs. All subscriptions include unlimited calls as well as Jio applications. These prepaid plans don't have a daily data cap, so users can use as much data as they need in a day. The new plans will be more useful to users who don't want to buy more data vouchers and instead want to use unlimited data on any given day. All of Jio's new prepaid plans include unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and free Jio app access. For app users, they can go to the ‘No Daily Limit’ area in the MyJio app for these new prepaid plans.