New OnePlus Nord 2 Exploded In Woman’s Sling Bag, Netizen Reports; Company Takes Action

OnePlus has been amongst the trending topics after a user reported that their 5-day old phone has exploded. A Twitter user reported that his wife’s phone had exploded while it was in her sling bag. Ankur Sharma shared a post on the social media platform just hours after the incident to inform the public. The tweet has been deleted after the makers decided to reply to this incident. But another Twitter user has taken the post and reuploaded it from his account. This has now been picked up by the tech community and they have been trying to find some more information about this incident. So here is everything on the internet about this OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion. Read more

A OnePlus Nord 2 unit exploded and caused trauma to the owner.OnePlus is investigating the OnePlus Nord 2 battery blast incident.Images show the unit burned on all sides. pic.twitter.com/ZsR9mi4fOF — Chinmoy Ray (@chinmoy_ray_07) August 2, 2021

OnePlus's statement on the reported OnePlus Nord 2 5G explosion

OnePlus also took to their Twitter account to reply to the user who had reported this incident. The Chinese electronics company said that they were gutted to hear about his experience and want to make it up to him. They even asked him to connect over a direct message 'to make amends and turn it around for the users'. There is no confirmation about OnePlus compensating the affected user. The makers also released a statement to the media which said that the results suggest that the damage to this phone was an isolated incident involving external factors. They even said that the OnePlus Nord 2 blast did not happen due to any manufacturing or product issue. However, the company is still in close contact with the particular user and is trying to help him out in such a situation, the statement said.

Hi Ankur. We are gutted to hear about your experience. We are deeply concerned and want to make it up to you. We request you to connect to us over a direct message so that we can make amends and turn this around for you. https://t.co/Y6rHuMwu8J — OnePlus Support (@OnePlus_Support) August 1, 2021

More about OnePlus Nord 2 5G

The worst case scenario in such a situation would be along the lines of what happened with the Samsung Note 9, though OnePlus has been clear to play down any such concerns. However, as it comes within days of the phone's launch, it is sure to raise a few concerns that the company may want to resolve. The OnePlus Nord 2 is a big release for the Oppo-owned brand, as it entails the addition of flagship specifications to their phones at pocket-friendly prices. To help the users, here is a list of OnePlus Nord 2 specifications.

Display

6.43-inch (1080x2400)

Processor

MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Front Camera

32MP

Rear Camera

50MP + 8MP + 2MP

RAM

6GB

Storage

128GB

Battery Capacity

4500mAh

OS