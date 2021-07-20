New Samsung Foldable Phones To Be Unveiled At 'Galaxy Unpacked' In August, Prices Slashed

New Samsung Galaxy foldable phones are set to be launched at 'Galaxy Unpacked' on August 11. The information has been leaked by famous tech enthusiast Evan Blass, who has over 400k followers on Twitter. According to ANI, the company could slash down the selling price of the foldable smartphones by nearly 20 percent at the 'Unpacked' event. This is said to contribute to the strategic competition planned by the smartphone giant for the latter half of the year. The leaked images of the launch also mentioned that the unveiling is scheduled at 5 pm on August 11th in Moscow time. In Korean time it will be 11 pm on August 11, ANI reported.

Have a look:

The sentence 'The future will unfold in a new way' indicated the unveiling of the new series of Samsung Galaxy phones, namely, 'Galaxy Z Fold 3' and ' Galaxy Z Flip 3.' It is also expected that the launch event will include two more high-tech products. 'Galaxy Watch 4' and Bluetooth Earphones 'Galaxy Buzz 2' could also be launched in the event.

Listed Price of the Galaxy Foldable phones

Samsung Electronics has offered a price of Rs. 1,29,214 for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 to mobile carriers. It is about Rs. 2500 less than the previous model. The Galaxy Z Fold 2's has been listed at Rs. 1,54,961. The Galaxy Flip 3 is priced at Rs. 83,095, it is about Rs. 2500 lower than the previous model. The price has been kept in comparison to the iPhone 13, which is scheduled to release in the second half of the year.

Features and more by Evan Blass

Blass also tweeted about Galaxy S21 FE, which looks very similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21. It will not be surprising if the S21 FE resembles the S21 flagship in terms of design. The Galaxy S21 FE might come in four colors: yellow grey, purple, black, and white.

The device was recently spotted on the TENAA certification website. The listing revealed that the upcoming Fan Edition smartphone from Samsung might come with a 6.4" AMOLED panel. Reports also claim the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 in the smartphone.

(Input: ANI/ @EvanBlass/Twitter)