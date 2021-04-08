Next Laptop Sale On Flipkart Is Live! 5 Best Deals, Bank Offers And More

Flipkart is undoubtedly one of the biggest e-commerce companies in India with numerous sale offers and discounts running on the site throughout the year. Similarly, this Summer, the Walmart-owned application is offering mind-blowing sale offers on Laptops to its customers. That is the reason why many buyers are interested in knowing the top offers in this Gadgets Carnival on Flipkart.com. If you have been wondering about the next laptop sale on Flipkart, offers, best deals and more, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Next Laptop Sale on Flipkart date

The Flipkart sale for Laptops has already begun today from April 8 and it is going to run till April 11, 2021. The Flipkart laptop Sale provides customers with whopping discount offers on popular brands including Acer, HP, Lenovo and more. The sale event also reportedly provides an extra 10% cashback to ICICI credit card users and more on the already discounted items on the site. The eCommerce brand is offering some of the best deals through this Laptop Sale on Flipkart in April 2021, here is a list of all the offer you must keep an eye on.

Offers on the Laptop Sale on Flipkart

Bank Offer - 10% off on ICICI Bank Credit Cards, up to â‚¹1500. On orders of â‚¹4999 and above

Bank Offer - 5% Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card

Bank Offer - Extra â‚¹1000 Off on Prepaid Transactions

Get a Google Nest Hub (Chalk) at just â‚¹5,999 on the purchase of select TVs, laptops, ACs and mobile

Get Google Nest mini at just â‚¹1999 on purchase of select Smartphones, TVs, Laptops, TV streaming

Special PriceGet extra â‚¹1794 off (price inclusive of discount)

No cost EMI â‚¹3,832/month. Standard EMI also available

Partner Offers - Buy and Get Free 6 months Spotify Premium Extra 10% Off on Resonate Router UPS GST Invoice Available! Save up to 28% for business purchases On Purchase of this device, get ProGrad Junior Spark program worth INR 4,999 for free On Purchase of this device, get offers on Codingal Courses worth up to â‚¹20,000 On purchase of this device, avail flat 15% off on all courses on Vedantu. On purchase of this device, get extra 200 SuperCoins & avail Gaana & YouTube Subscription* On purchase of this device, get offers on Avishkaar Courses worth up to â‚¹9,000 Purchase using GST Invoice feature. Get 5% off up to Rs500 on electronics items from 1-15th May 21



April Laptop Sale on Flipkart - Best Deals

HP 15s Core i3 11th Gen - (8 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹36,990 Sale price - â‚¹39,031 Discount offer - 5% off

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i3 10th Gen - (4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹33,490 Sale price - â‚¹51,890 Discount offer - 35% off

Lenovo Ideapad S145 Core i3 10th Gen - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹35,990 Sale price - â‚¹51,190 Discount offer - 29% off

Acer One 14 Pentium Gold - (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹19,990 Sale price - â‚¹37,500 Discount offer - 46% off

HP 15s Dual Core 3020e - (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹22,990 Sale price - â‚¹24,784 Discount offer - 7% off

HP 15 Ryzen 3 Dual Core 3200U - (4 GB/1 TB HDD/Windows 10 Home) Price - â‚¹30,990 Sale price - â‚¹33,256 Discount offer - 6% off



