No Plans To Build Smartphone; Focusing On Affordability Via Partners: Bharti Airtel CEO

Bharti Airtel CEO Gopal Vittal on January 30, Sunday, said that the company has no plans to build its own smartphone but it will partner with OEMs to bring smartphone offerings to the market for the consumers.

"Our strategy is to drive smartphone adoption, we are not keen on the subsidy game, but we want to be competitive in the market,” Bharti Airtel CEO Vittal said, according to reports.

“We have developed software to target devices with incentives to minimize the cost,” Bharti Airtel CEO Vittal said.

CEO Vittal’s remarks came after reports emerged that Google had decided to invest up to $1 billion in a partnership with Airtel, as part of the ‘Google for India Digitization Fund’. The deal would involve an estimated investment of $700M for Google to acquire 1.28% ownership in Airtel.

Airtel has clarified that the deal focuses on enabling affordable access to smartphones in India across several price ranges, and Airtel will continue to explore building on their existing partnerships to potentially co-create India-specific network domain use cases for 5G and other standards.

Airtel aims to boost India’s digital ecosystem

Airtel’s main focus is to accelerate the cloud ecosystem for businesses across India and strengthen India’s digital ecosystem. Airtel, via its new partnerships, aims to empower businesses as they progress on their Digital Transformation journeys. Airtel’s executive Vittal said that there's no exclusivity for devices with Google under the new partnership struck between the two firms.

"We prefer ecosystem play. We are not developing an exclusive device as it requires a different capacity play. We rather want to work with ecosystem players to provide smartphone access," he said. Airtel brought "Mera Pehla Smartphone” cashback program, he reminded, adding that the telecommunications firm was involved in bringing down the costs with several such pilot projects.

"We have software capability to monitor EMis on devices. we have targeted incentives for customers who are likely to migrate. which will drive smartphone adoption," CEO of Airtel reportedly stressed. “We are focusing on faster smartphone adoption. We have done well to drive 80 million from feature phone users to smartphones. We have seen it result in a jump in ARPU for Airtel,” he added.