Nokia 110 4G Launched In India: Feature Phone With HD Calling, Wireless FM And More

HMD Global has launched the new Nokia feature phone in India called Nokia 110 4G. With 4G connectivity as one of its major selling propositions, the device carries a stylish design and sleek built. The Nokia 110 4G offers a decent battery life, high definition voice calls and an easy-to-use interface. The handset is priced at Rs. 2,799 and will be available to purchase from July 24, 2021 via Amazon India and Nokia's website. Keep reading to know more about the Nokia 110 4G.

Nokia 110 4G specifications

Display and Performance

The Nokia 110 4G is one of the most well-equipped feature phones. The handset comes with a 1.8" colour QVGA display with a 120 x 160 screen resolution. The display is large enough to go through menus and operate the device. On the inside, the Nokia 110 4G is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor and a 1,020mAh removable battery which gives up to 36 hours of playtime and up to 12 days of standby time with dual 4G SIM cards.

IMAGE: NOKIA.COM

Storage and Features

In terms of storage, the feature phone comes with 128MB of RAM and 48MB of internal storage. Using an external memory card, a user can expand the storage up to 32GB. The device also has an audio Readout assist feature which is capable of reading out text on the screen and supports wireless FM radio. The 4G connectivity allows Nokia 110 to access the internet at a good speed. Other features include a top-mounted torch, inbuilt games and an MP3 player (with a 3.5mm jack). A user will receive three things in the box besides the feature phone, including a micro USB charger, quick start guide and a removable battery.

HD calling via 4G network

Another big selling point of the feature phone is the support for 4G HD calls. Call quality turns up as an issue with quite a few feature phones as they do not have superior network receptors. However, the Nokia feature phone has a large earpiece for clear calls. The Nokia 110 $g feature phone comes in three different colours: Yellow, Charcoal and Aqua. The handset measure just 12 cms in height and 5 cms in width, making it ideal for customers who wish to buy a small feature phone.