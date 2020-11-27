Nokia 2.4 Launched In India: Get Phone Specifications, Price, And Pre-order Details

The Nokia 2.4 has finally arrived in India as the latest budget-friendly smartphone from the company. It is a successor to the Nokia 2.3 which was released in December 2019. The new Nokia 2.4 is available in three colour options and comes with various enticing features. Let's take a look at the phone's specifications, price, and pre-order details.

Also Read | Was Parler Hacked? Parler's Database Screenshot Circulates On The Internet

Nokia 2.4 specifications

The Nokia 2.4 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ fill display and features a waterdrop notch at the top to enhance the overall viewing experience. It also comes with a fingerprint sensor and is equipped with an AI face unlock. The smartphone has been powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage capacity. It operates on Android 10 OS out of the box, however, it can be upgraded to Android 11. In addition, the phone will also receive 2 years of Android OS upgrades along with 3 years of security updates.

Speaking of the phone's camera, it comes with a 13 MP rear camera and a secondary 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 5 MP shooter for selfies. The Nokia 2.4 comes powered with a 4,500 mAh battery.

Also Read | Black Friday Deals On Apple Watches: Best Deals On Apple Series 6 And Series 3 Watches

Nokia 2.4 price in India

The Nokia 2.4 can be purchased for just ₹10,399. The new Nokia mobile has been available for purchase on the company's official website starting November 26, 2020. People can also buy the Nokia 2.4 on Flipkart, Amazon and other retail outlets. The phone is available in three colour options which include Charcoal, Fjord, and Dusk.

Also Read | Nokia 225 4G Price, Features, Specs And More: Know All Details

Nokia 2.4 pre-order

Pre-order the Nokia 2.4 by following this link. Once you are on the page, click on the ‘Pre-order’ button at the bottom. If you purchase a Nokia 2.4 from the company’s website, you will also receive exclusive 007 No Time to Die merchandise which is worth around ₹1,200. However, you should note that the offer is not applicable for all users. To be eligible for the offer, you need to be among the first hundred people to successfully place orders starting November 26, 2020, to December 4, 2020. You can visit the company website to view the terms and conditions.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 Release Date In India: Details About Specs, Price And More

Image credits: Nokia