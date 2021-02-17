Nokia 5.4 Sale: Check Out The Flipkart Sale Detail And Nokia 5.4 Specifications

The smartphone industry has become a cutthroat competition for all users. To stay afloat the brand either has to make one of the best phones out there or provide an amazing package at a reasonable price. So many brands have entered the Smartphone business that it is very hard to keep track of the number of smartphones out there today. Nokia has entered the scene with their own budget smartphone called Nokia 5.4 and people want to learn more about it.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F62 Release Date, Time And All Other Details You Need To Know

Also read: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Launch Date, Specifications, Price And Other Details

Nokia 5.4 Smartphone

The Nokia 5.4 is a new smartphone that is going on sale in India. This one is a budget-friendly phone and has been launched by HMD Global. The Nokia 5.4 is going on sale on Flipkart and Nokia Online store. This phone provides an amazing package of features at a very decent price point. Check out the Nokia 5.4 specifications below:

Processor

The Nokia 5.4 is a pure android phone that runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. There are two variants of the phone, one with 4 GB RAM and the other with 6 GB RAM.

Display

The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch punch-hole display. It supports 720p resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate

Battery

The Nokia 5.4 has a huge 4,000 mAh battery which lasts the user for a day at least. The phone doesn’t come with a fast charger though, buyers will receive a 10W charger with the device.

Cameras

It has a 48MP Quad Camera set up with advanced video recording and cinematic effects. It has a 16MP front camera that can capture some beautiful selfies.

Nokia 5.4 Sale

The Nokia 5.4 sale is live on Flipkart. This pure Android phone has gone on sale and people want to learn the Nokia 5.4 price in India. The Nokia 5.4 price in India for the Flipkart sale has two options. The phone comes in 2 variants, one with 4GB RAM and the other with 6GB RAM. The 4GB RAM Variant will cost the people INR 13,999, and the 6GB RAM Variant will cost the people 15,499. There are two Nokia 5.4 color options for the people to choose from; Polar Night and Dusk. The sale for this phone is live on Flipkart and Nokia Online store, people can expect this price point at both the stores. People can also get a 5% discount while purchasing the Nokia 5.4 if they have a Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.

Also read: How To Unlock Mac With Apple Watch? This New Feature Can Unlock Your Mac With Apple Watch

Also read: What Is Facebook Watch? Know All About This Feature And Other Details