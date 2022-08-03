Nokia 8210 4G with 2.8-inch display and UniSoc T107 SoC launched in India

HMD Global has launched yet another Nokia feature phone in India. The feature phone is called Nokia 8210 4G and it supports 4G connectivity, has a larger battery than its predecessor, and has a bigger display. It is available to purchase via the official website of the company and Amazon for Rs. 3,999. Keep reading to know more about the Nokia 8210 4G, the latest feature phone.

Nokia 8210 4G specifications

The Nokia 8210 4G comes with a 2.8-inch QVGA display. Under the hood, the feature phone is powered by the UniSoc T107 chipset. Interestingly, the phone runs on 128MB of RAM and has 48MB of onboard storage. Out of the box, the feature phone runs on the S30+ operating system.

Further, users can expand the storage by using an external microSD card up to 32GB. The Nokia 8210 4G also features wireless FM radio and a dedicated MP3 player. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G (Nano dual-SIM), Bluetooth v5.0, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro USB cable port. Along with this, it packs a 1,450 mAh removable battery that delivers up to six hours of talk time on a single charge (4G network) and up to 27 days of standby time.

On the back panel of the phone, users also get a 0.3MP camera for clicking pictures. Just above the camera is the rear speaker vent. The Nokia 8210 4G comes loaded with Gameloft Games including Snake, Tetris, BlackJack, Arrow Master, and Origin Data games including Racing Attack - Multiplayer, Crossy Road and English with Oxford.

Nokia 8210 4G price

As far as the price is concerned, the Nokia 8210 4G is available for Rs. 3,999 from the official website of the company and Amazon. The phone is available in two colours, including Dark Blue and Red. Further, the company is also providing a one-year replacement guarantee to customers.