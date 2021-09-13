Nokia C01 Plus With Android Go Price In India Set At Rs 5,999: Check Specs & Availability

Nokia has been making efforts to try and dominate the Indian smartphone industry with the launch of new Android-powered phones. They have just expanded their phone roaster by introducing the Nokia C01 Plus for the Indian markets. The Finnish tech giant has recently given out the Nokia C01 Plus Price, Availability, Specifications and Key Details. Here is all the information available on the internet about this android Go Edition powered Nokia smartphone. Read more about Nokia C01 Plus Price, Availability, Specifications and Key Details.

You need a smartphone you can trust. Bringing the all new Nokia C01 Plus to you at an affordable price. Get 10% price support exclusively for Jio users. Buy it today.#NokiaC01Plus #LoveTrustKeep pic.twitter.com/UUjiXlbjc3 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) September 13, 2021

Nokia C01 Plus Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus is going to be loaded with a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with 720x1440 pixels resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio screen. The phone’s processing power is covered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A processor and 2 GB of RAM. the most interesting thing about the phone is that it runs on the Android 11’s Go Edition which is a stripped-down version of the Android operating system made specifically for low-end and extreme budget-friendly smartphones. The phone is also powered by a 3000mAh removable battery and a 5-megapixel rare camera. It is also going to have 16GB of inbuilt storage with an option to expand the memory using a microSD card (up to 128GB). The phone is supposed to be an ultra-budget phone and it is going to be released in Blue and Purple colour variants.

Nokia C01 Plus Availability and Price in India

Nokia C01 Plus Price in India has been set at Rs 5,999 but this is for the lonesome variant of the phone. A new JioExclusive Offer has been introduced that allows the users to buy the phone for Rs 5,399. This offers the users a 10 per cent discount but only if the phone has been purchased from Reliance stores or through the MyJio app. More exclusive Nokia C01 Plus offers are also released for Jio users on Reliance’s official website. Nokia C01 Plus Availability can be tracked on the phone’s official page on Nokia’s website. Currently, it is available to buy in India on Nokia’s online store. No more information about the phone has been released by the Finnish tech giants.