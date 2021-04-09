Nokia C10: Learn About Its Specifications, Release Date, Price In India From This Guide

Nokia has been a popular smartphone brand in the Indian market for several years now. In fact, it is the forefather of widely spreading smartphone technology throughout India. In the late 20th century, the company took advantage of the increasing popularity of computers and mobile phones. However, increased competition and other market forces caused significant changes in Nokia's business activities. In 2014, Nokia's mobile phone business was sold to Microsoft. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at Nokia C10 specifications, the release date of Nokia C10 in India, the Price range of Nokia C10 in India and more.

Nokia C10 specifications

In this section, we will give you all the specification details you need to know about the latest Nokia C10 model. Read it carefully and decide on whether you want to purchase it or not. If you are hearing about the Nokia C10 model for the first time, then our specification list will give you a clear idea and help you to make an informed decision on purchasing this smartphone model.

Display6.52-inch.

Processor, Unisoc.

Front Camera, 5MP.

Rear Camera, 5MP.

RAM, 1GB.

Storage, 16GB.

Battery Capacity, 4470mAh.

OS, Android 11.

Summary of Nokia C10

Nokia C10 was launched on eighth April 2021. This smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Nokia C10 is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core Unisoc processor. It comes with 1GB of RAM. The Nokia C10 runs Android 11 and it is powered by a 4470mAh battery. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia C10 on the rear packs a 5-megapixel camera. It sports a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Nokia C10 is based on Android 11 and packs 16GB of inbuilt storage that you will be able to expand via microSD card up to 256GB with a dedicated slot available to insert it. The smartphone is a dual-SIM model that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards. It was launched in Light Purple and Grey colour options to choose from.. when we speak about the connectivity options, it includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, Bluetooth v4.20, Micro-USB, and FM radio. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Nokia C10 release date

Nokia C10 was released in the Indian market on April eighth, 2021.

Nokia C10 price in India

The price of Nokia C10 is expected to be in India around 38990.

Image source: Official Twitter of Nokia mobile India