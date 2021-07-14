Nokia Confirms Launch Date Of X20; Check Out Its Specifications, Prices And More

Nokia had recently launched their X series phones but had not launched them in India. A recent post on their official Twitter handle teased the release of a new phone for Indian users. This could be the new X20 phone or a new modified version of the phone. This has certainly got the tech community excited. To help out the readers, here is all the information about the Nokia X20 launch date, specifications, price and more.

Nokia X20 confirmed by a recent Twitter post

The makers of Nokia have now released a post on their Twitter handle about their upcoming phone. This could be Nokia X20 which was not launched for Indian users. The post shows a phone and it says ”With our newest Nokia phone you will never need a case again”. This post has hinted at a brand new rugged version of the Nokia X20. Nothing official has been released about the Nokia X20 launch date but the post mentioned July 27, 2021, as a landmark date for any additional information. Apart from this, no other information has been released by the makers about this upcoming Nokia phone. But a number of speculations about the Nokia X20 from experts have already surfaced on the internet. Plus the specification of the Nokia X20 that is released in other countries is already live. So we have listed all the information about the Nokia X20 specifications right here. Read more

Performance: Octa-core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core)Snapdragon 4806 GB RAM

Display: 6.67 inches (16.94 cm)395 PPI, IPS LCD

Cameras: 64 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras, LED Flash32 MP Front Camera

Battery: 4470 mAh, Fast Charging, USB Type-C port

The Nokia X20 price for India has not been confirmed yet but the one that is already released is going around for a price of EUR 350 which is somewhere about Rs 30,720 after converting. The price is set for the 6GB RAM + 128GB version of the phone that is going to be released. Thus the Nokia X20 expected price can be anywhere from Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000. Apart from this, not other information has been released by Nokia about their upcoming phone.