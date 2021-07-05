Nokia G20 Launched In India: Price, Specs And Availability; All You Need To Know

Nokia G20, HMD Global's latest affordable smartphone, has been released in India. The handset will be available for pre-ordering on Amazon and Nokia's e-store from July 7 onwards, with a starting price of Rs. 12,999. The gadget features an HD+ display, quad back cameras, a MediaTek Helio G35 CPU, and a 5,050mAh battery, among other features.

Basic Outline

The phone is equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera. It has a battery life of up to three days.

#NokiaG20 comes loaded with the very latest software.



Thanks to Android 11, you can stay on top of your conversations, controlling messaging across multiple apps, all in the same spot ✉️ #KeepIt pic.twitter.com/JnfnSZzFKC — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) June 25, 2021

According to rumours, the Nokia G20 would be released in India. And these rumours have been going on for a long time. HMD has now proceeded with the launch, although quietly. The Nokia G20 is now available on Amazon, complete with a price and release date, as opposed to its European cost, which is around Rs 14,000 in India. While the Nokia G20 will be available in the coming days, neither HMD nor Amazon have announced the debut of the Nokia X20 5G phone.

Nokia G20 equipped with a 6.5-inch LCD display

The Nokia G20 has a waterdrop notch, a thick bottom bezel, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. It sports a quad camera module with a round shape on the back. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes in two colour options: Night and Glacier. The device is 164.9x76x9.2mm in size and weighs 197g.

Information

Stunning 48-megapixel primary camera

A 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro snapper, and a 2MP depth sensor make up the Nokia G20's quad rear camera configuration. An 8MP front-facing camera is available for selfies and video calls.

Internals

Promised battery life of up to three days

The Nokia G20 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage (expandable up to 512GB).Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and packs a 5,050mAh battery which is touted to last up to three days.For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Nokia G20 pricing and availability

The Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB/64GB base model. Pricing details of the 4GB/128GB variant are likely to be revealed on July 7, when the pre-bookings will begin. It will be up for grabs via Amazon and Nokia's official e-store.