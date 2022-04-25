Nokia G21 Expected To Launch In India On April 26; Check Specifications And More Details

HMD Global is about to launch the Nokia G21 in India. The smartphone will come as the successor to Nokia G20 launched last year. The smartphone has already been released in the European market. It will be safe to speculate that the smartphone will come in India with similar specifications as the international variant. Keep reading to know more details about the Nokia G21.

Nokia G21 specifications

Display & Processor

The Nokia G21 has a 6.5-inch display with a resolution of 1600*720 pixels and supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen can achieve a top brightness of 400 nits. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. With a MicroSD, users will be able to expand storage up to 512GB. Out of the box, the smartphone will run on Android 11.

Camera

Nokia has announced that the G21 will receive two years of operating system updates and three years of security updates. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera system with a 50MP primary lens. The lens is accompanied by a 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The front camera on the device is an 8MP sensor. To take the device through two days of moderate usage, it has a 5050 mAh battery that supports 18W charging.

Connectivity

Apart from this, the device supports Bluetooth v5.0, NFC for selected markets, a 3.5mm audio/video jack, charges via a USB Type-C port and supports dual-band Wi-Fi. Interestingly, the device supports a feature called Mask Unlock that can unlock the phone using face unlock technology even when the user is wearing a mask. However, it would not be as secure as the dedicated fingerprint scanner.

It is important to mention that Nokia does mention an in-box charger on the web page that lists all the specifications of the device. That being said, the Nokia G21 is supposed to be launched in India on April 26, 2022. The price of the smartphone and other details about its availability will be available after the launch. Stay tuned for more updates about Nokia smartphones and other tech news.