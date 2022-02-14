Nokia G21 launched with 90Hz display and 50MP camera: Check price and specifications

A few days ago, renders of the Nokia G21 surfaced on the internet. Now, HMD Global has launched the smartphone officially in Europe. The Nokia G21 comes as the successor to Nokia G20 but has a different appearance. While the G20 had a circular camera bump, G21 has a rectangular camera island, like almost all the other smartphones in the market. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and price of the Nokia G21.

As the smartphone has now been revealed, the renders leaked by Roland Quandt were accurate. The smartphone comes in two colour options - Nordic Blue and Dusk (greyish-brown). As of now, Nokia G21 is only available to purchase in the European market and is priced at EUR170, which roughly translates to Rs. 14,500. Last week, Republic World reported that the price of the smartphone should be around Rs. 13,000.

Nokia G21 specifications

Right out of the box, the Nokia G21 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also supports an adaptive refresh rate. Under the hood, Nokia G21 features an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor which is built on 12nm fabrication and contains two Cortex-A75 and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor. The chipset is combined with 4GB of RAM and two storage options - 64GB and 128GB.

The rear camera, as reported earlier, contains three lenses. Firstly, there is a 50MP primary lens with a normal field of view, then there is a 2MP macro lens for taking close-up shots. Lastly, there is a 2MP depth sensor that could be used for generating background blur in portrait mode photos. The front camera on Nokia G21 is an 8MP shooter. Overall, the camera configuration is decent on the smartphone.

To power the device, there is a 5,050 mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. Although, the charger provided in the box is rated at 10W only. Overall, the smartphone is an entry-level device that can handle day-to-day tasks such as browsing through the internet, streaming content and taking up video or voice calls. However, it would not be able to handle medium to heavy video games. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: NOKIA