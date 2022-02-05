Nokia G21 Renders Surface Online, Features Smartphone In Two Colour Variants

Leaked images of the highly anticipated Nokia G21 have now surfaced online. Nokia G21, touted as the successor to HMD Global's Nokia G20, might come in two colour options. The leaked images showcase both the colours of the smartphone, which appear to be blue and grey. It can also be seen that the smartphone has a textured back for the grey colour model. On the back panel, it has Nokia's branding and a triple rear camera setup. Whereas on the front, the device seems to have a water-drop notch.

The images of the Nokia G21 have been leaked by Roland Quandt on Twitter and they can be seen in the tweet attached below. Apparently, there are two sets of images that the leakster has uploaded. The first one shows Nokia G21 in grey colour and the second one shows the smartphone in blue colour. It can also be seen that the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Apart from the leak, the smartphone recently appeared on a Geekbench listing as well.

More pics of what is believed to be the Nokia G21 from HMD Global 1/2 pic.twitter.com/6NbWAET0u6 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 3, 2022

Eeeeeeven moar pics of what I think will be marketed as Nokia G21 1/2: pic.twitter.com/oOfT4EnMm9 — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) February 3, 2022

Nokia G21 specifications (leaked)

Specifications of the Nokia G21 were leaked last month by known tipster Mukul Sharma, in association with 91Mobiles. According to the report, the Nokia G21 could feature a 6.5 - inch HD+ display built on a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is also said to have an octa-core Unisoc processor with up to 4GB of RAM and 129GB of storage. Additionally, the Nokia G21 could feature a 50MP primary camera, along with two 2MP sensors. For taking selfies or attending video calls, the device should feature an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone is said to support 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and NFC. Then there are sensors such as A-GPS, GPS, GLONASS and Beiduo. Apart from this, the Nokia G21 is said to come with a USB-C port that will charge a 5,050 mAh battery on the device. With these specifications, the price of the smartphone should be placed around Rs. 13,000 or less. However, since the specifications are not confirmed by the company yet, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt. For more updates the Nokia G21 and other tech news, stay tuned.