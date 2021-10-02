Nokia G300 5G Design Leaked Ahead Of Launch; Check Probable Specs & Details

After the launch of Nokia G50, HMD Global is rumoured to launch yet another affordable smartphone called Nokia G300 5G. Through a leak that has surfaced online, key details about the upcoming smartphone might have been revealed.

If the information is true, the upcoming Nokia smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 580 5G processor. Surprisingly, the leaked information suggests a similarity between the Nokia G50 and the Nokia G300 5G.

Nokia G300 5G probable specs

According to a post by the website Nokiapoweruser.com, the upcoming smartphone will feature a 720x1600 pixel screen resolution on a TFT panel, with a 386 pixel per inch (PPI) density. Like other Nokia smartphones, the G300 5G is said to run on Android 11 out of the box. As mentioned earlier, the smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G processor, along with 64GB on internal storage. From what it looks like, the device might ship with 4GB of RAM.

Additionally, the Nokia G300 5G is said to feature a triple-rear camera setup with a 16MP primary camera, 5MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone is said to be equipped with an 8MP selfie sensor. The camera is said to record at a maximum resolution of 1080p at 30 fps. The image attached below is taken from the original report itself and seems to be a part of the device manual. The title image on the other hand is a representative image of the Nokia G50 5G, which is very similar to the G300 5G.

(Image: Nokiapoweruser.com)

The smartphone is also said to come with a hearing Aid rating of T3/M3. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, GPS, 5G, LTE, and Bluetooth. Along with all the specifications, the smartphone is said to have a 4,470 mAh battery, which might offer a standby time of up to 28 days and a talk time of 11.5 hours. From the specifications, the smartphone appears like a toned-down version of the Nokia G50 5G that will be launched on 6 October 2021.

If the leaked images are to be believed, the design of the smartphone also resembles the Nokia G50 5G. Similar design elements include a circular rear camera and the water-drop style notch. It will be interesting to see at what price HMD Global launches the Nokia branded budget smartphone in the global market.