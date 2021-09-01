Nokia G50 Specifications And Render Leaked Online: Check The Phone's Price & Specs Here

Nokia has been trying to enter the smartphone sector with the launch of their new smartphones powered by Google’s Android. The rumours around the community suggest that the Finnish tech giants are working on releasing a new Nokia G50 for the Indian markets. A set of Nokia G50 renders have been released by the German media firm, WinFuture.

Photos and specifications of this new phone have been uploaded on their official website. This has been picked up by the tech community and they are curious to learn more about Nokia’s upcoming smartphone. Here is all the information on the internet about Nokia G50 Specifications, release and price. Read more to know about some Nokia leaks.

Nokia G50 Renders released online

According to the information released by WinFuture, the phone is supposed to have a waterdrop-style notch front display panel paired with slim side bezels and a significant chin at the bottom. It will be loaded with a circular camera set made up of triple rear cameras and a flash. The developers are planning to add two colour variants for Nokia G50including Midnight Sun and Blue.

The phone is supposed to have a 5G connectivity as well as a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back. Nokia themselves had released this phone via an accidental post on their official Instagram handle. The post was taken off immediately but the tech geeks surely picked up a lot of information about Nokia G50 Specifications.

Nokia G50 Specifications

According to the leaks by WinFuture Nokia G50 will have a plastic body and a 6.38-inch HD+ (720x1,560 pixels) LCD display. As mentioned earlier, there is a selfie camera on the phone under the waterdrop-style notch. The processing power of the phone seems promising with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G octa-core SoC. The rumours around the industry have set EUR 230 which is roughly Rs. 19,800 as the expected Nokia G50 Price. No other information has been released about this upcoming phone. Keep in mind that all these are just rendered and they have not been confirmed or even acknowledged by Nokia. Thus keep an eye out for any updates on Nokia’s social media handles.