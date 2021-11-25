Nokia Likely To Launch Four New Smartphones, Leaked Renders Suggest; See Details

Nokia is likely to launch four smartphones in near future. In a recent leak, alleged renders of the smartphones have surfaced online. In addition, the model numbers of these smartphones are also leaked along with renders. However, the product names or the market prefered for launch is not known at the moment. The leaked render features the smartphones with a completely new design and indicates that HMD Global might redesign its smartphone lineup.

As mentioned earlier, there are four smartphones that are allegedly in development and HMD Global might launch them soon. The model numbers of these smartphones are Nokia N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL and Nokia N152DL. Looking at the leaked renders, it seems like these four smartphones will be placed in different segments. There is a smaller smartphone that might come with entry-level specifications and be the most affordable of them all. Then there are other renders that suggest that Nokia might launch smartphones in both the mid-tier and premium-tier smartphone markets.

Some Nokia handsets from HMD Global (clockwise from upper left): N151DL, N150DL, N1530DL, N152DL. pic.twitter.com/BV2vFhqd2j — Ev (@evleaks) November 23, 2021

Nokia likely working on four new smartphones

As previous Nokia smartphones have come with a near-stock Android experience, the upcoming smartphones are expected to come with clean stock Android UI. The Nokia N150DL and N1520DL look like different models of the same smartphone, as the only visible difference is in the colour of the variants. As it is seen, the camera module on both smartphones is identical and is placed in a vertical fashion. Both the smartphones have a similar front bezel along with a water-drop notch at the top and a thick chin at the bottom. Since the power button doubles as a fingerprint scanner, it might be safe to say that the smartphone will not have an AMOLED display.

Out of the other two smartphones, the Nokia N151DL looks like the successor of an existing smartphone. It has a circular camera cutout on the rear panel along with a single camera. There seems to be a U-shaped notch on the top of the smartphone and a thick chin at the bottom with Nokia's branding on it. There is another smartphone that seems to have a smaller form factor as it has bezels on both the top and bottom edge of the display. Stay tuned for more technology news.