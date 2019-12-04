Nokia Teases Its First 5G-ready Phone, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765 Processor In Tow 

At Qualcomm’s annual Tech Summit in Hawaii, HMD Global chief product officer, Juho Sarvikas teased the first 5G Nokia phone. There’s no word when it will launch. There’s no word what it will be called. All we know is that Nokia’s first 5G phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s new mid-tier Snapdragon 765 processor, that packs integrated 5G. Since the whole point of the Snapdragon 7 Series 5G mobile platform is to bring 5G to more mainstream phones – as opposed to the higher-end Snapdragon 865 – the upcoming Nokia 5G phone is also expected to be a mainstream affair.

This is something that even HMD Global has confirmed. “Our highest priority for 2020 is making 5G more accessible – bringing an affordable yet premium grade, future proof 5G experience for the best possible performance in NSA and SA networks with the Snapdragon 765 Mobile Platform,” Sarvikas said in a press statement. “Aside from being an excellent mobile platform for best-in-class 5G connectivity, Snapdragon 765 mobile platform allows us to offer breakthrough entertainment capabilities combined with our PureDisplay technology, and our unique ZEISS powered imaging solutions that enable fans to create and share amazing content over 5G.”

Basis of the statement, one can speculate that the upcoming Nokia 5G phone may support both standalone and non-standalone 5G networks, aka dual mode 5G. The phone in question may also pack the company’s in-house PureDisplay tech designed to upscale SDR content to HDR. Plus, it may have Zeiss-tuned optics, something that’s part of many mid-range Nokia phones. All of this is mere speculation though, so we will have to wait and watch out for more details.

Nokia 8.2 with 5G arriving on December 5?

The company has shared a sneak peek into the phone’s design though, which seems to be like a step-up from the Nokia 7.2. The phone’s seen with a curved back that sort of eases into the outer frame – the back seems glossy. There’s a circular camera module, reminiscent of the Nokia 7.2. Interestingly, the phone is also seen having a recessed power button which should likely double as a fingerprint reader. And, the most important bit, the phone’s all copper.

That last bit is important because HMD Global is gearing for a keynote event in Cairo on December 5. The theme of the launch event is also very ‘copper.’ Since the Nokia 8.1 was also launched on December 5 last year, a successor could well be in the offing. For all we know, HMD Global may launch the Nokia 8.2 - or whatever it decides to call the phone – on December 5. And, the Nokia 8.2 may be its first 5G phone based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor.

There have been rumours that HMD Global has been working on such a phone. The phone will reportedly come with a pop-up 32MP front camera and Android 10 software. Sadly, that’s all that there is to it for now.

