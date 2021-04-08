Nokia Upcoming Phones In 2021: Check Out This List Of Upcoming Nokia Smartphones In 2021

On April 8, HMD Global has announced a Nokia launch event. At this event, the company is expected to unveil as many as six smartphones. Although this announcement doesn't say anything about smartphones. However, based on leaked specs, the Nokia X10, X20, C20, G20, and G10 are expected to be unveiled. Along with this, information about some other Nokia smartphones has also been leaked on the internet. Here is a list of the Nokia new phones that are upcoming in 2021.

Nokia Upcoming Phones

Nokia 9.3 Performance Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single Core + 2.42 GHz, Tri core + 1.8 GHz, Quad core) Snapdragon 865 6 GB RAM 6.29 inches (15.98 cm) 467 PPI, P-OLED 108 + 13 + 13 + 13 MP Quad Primary Cameras 24 MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery

Nokia 8.3 5G Octa core (2.4 GHz, Single Core + 2.2 GHz, Single core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 765G 6 GB RAM 6.81 inches (17.3 cm) 386 PPI, IPS LCD 120 Hz Refresh Rate 64 + 12 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras 24 MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery

Nokia X20 Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 480 6 GB RAM 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) 274 PPI, IPS LCD 48 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras 16 MP Front Camera 4500 mAh Battery

Nokia 7.3 Octa core (2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 690 4 GB RAM 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) 405 PPI, IPS LCD 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras 24 MP Front Camera 4000 mAh Battery

Nokia 6.3 Performance Octa core (2.2 GHz, Dual Core + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core) Snapdragon 730 4 GB RAM 6.45 inches (16.38 cm) 400 PPI, IPS LCD 24 + 12 + 2 + 2 MP Quad Primary Cameras 13 MP Front Camera 4200 mAh Battery

Nokia G10 Octa Core, 2 GHz MediaTek Helio P22 3 GB RAM 6.4 inches (16.26 cm) 268 PPI, IPS LCD 13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Triple Primary Cameras 8 MP Front Camera Non-Removable 4000 mAh Battery



Image Source: Nokia