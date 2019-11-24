Nokia Will Launch A New Smartphone On December 5, What Could It Be? 

HMD Global, the Finnish company that makes Nokia phones now, is gearing for its next product launch. The company has taken to social media channels to confirm that it will announce the “next addition” to its family on December 5. No further details have been shared at this point of time.

The only information we seem to have for now basis of a short teaser that HMD Global has shared on social media – and even that’s just speculation – is that the phone in question may come in a sepia colourway and may have long-lasting battery life. At this point of time, we don’t even know where this thing is launching. HMD Global is known for its scattered phone launches so we will have to wait and watch out on that one too.

The newest addition to our family will be launched on 5 December 2019. 🙌Stay tuned to find out more! #NokiamobileLive pic.twitter.com/iYqPxyOTKP — Nokia Mobile (@NokiaMobile) November 22, 2019

Nokia 8.2 incoming?

Those keeping a track are free to speculate some more though. The Nokia 8.1 was also launched on December 5 last year and a successor could well be in the offing. It’s been a long time coming. And because the Nokia 8.1 was well received globally, its successor is also duly awaited. For all we know, HMD Global may launch the Nokia 8.2 - or whatever it decides to call the phone – on December 5.

There have been rumours that HMD Global has been working on such a phone. The phone will reportedly come with a pop-up 32MP front camera and Android 10 software. Sadly, that’s all that there is to it for now.

For some perspective, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 6.18-inch 1080p+ display with HDR10 support. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and runs a stock version of Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The dual-SIM phone supports 4G LTE and expandable storage via a micro-SD card slot. The phone packs a sizeable 3,500mAh battery and there’s support for 18W fast charging.

The main USP of the Nokia 8.1 is its dual rear camera setup consisting of one 12MP sensor (with OIS) and another 13MP sensor for depth sensing aka portrait photography. On the front, the Nokia 8.1 comes with a 20MP camera.

Also Read: Nokia 7.2, 6.2 Affordable Mid-rangers Launched With Triple Cameras