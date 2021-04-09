Nokia X10 Specifications, Price In India And Release Date - Everything You Need To Know

Nokia is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India. Over the past few years, the company has launched some great feature phones on a budget. The Indian smartphone market is highly competitive, and people are looking to get the best bang for their buck. Keeping in line with that trend, Nokia recently announced two new devices, the Nokia X10 and the X20. In this article, we will be taking a look at the Nokia X10 specifications and features. Read on to know more details about the newly announced Nokia X10

Nokia X10 Release Date in India

Nokia announced the X10 and X20 in India on April 8, 2021. The phones are targeted towards the mid-range segments, based on their specifications. However, Nokia hasn't announced an official release date for the X10. According to the GSM Arena website, the smartphone will be launched sometime in June 2021. As for the Nokia X10 Price in India, Nokia has not made any announcements. However, looking at the features of the phone, the Phone should be priced like a mid-range device.

Nokia X10 Specifications

The Nokia X10 comes with a large 6.67-inch screen, ideal for watching videos and streams. The screen has a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The Nokia X10 is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 480 SoC. The Snapdragon 480 is one of Snapdragon's latest chipsets and supports 5G networks. The phone comes with a large 4500 mAh battery that will easily last more than a full day of use.

As for the cameras, the phone has a quad camera on the back, with a 48 MP main camera. There is an 8 MP selfie camera on the front of the device. The device comes with Android 11 out of the box and Nokia has promised 3 years of software updates for this device. The phone has 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory which can be expanded up to 512 GB with an external micro SD card.

The Nokia X10 has the option of dual SIM and supports Nano-SIM cards in the SIM card slot. As for connectivity, the Nokia X10 includes WiFI 802.11, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type C, 3G and 4G, with future support for 5G. The phone also has the following sensors: accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/ magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Image Source: Nokia Website