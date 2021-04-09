Nokia X20 Specifications, Release Date And Price In India: Everything You Should Know

Nokia is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India and around the world. Over the past few years, Nokia has been delivering some great smartphones in the Indian market. Recently, Nokia announced two new upcoming smartphones the company is going to launch soon. The two devices are the Nokia X10 and the Nokia X20. Read on to know about the Nokia X 20 specifications, price and release date.

Nokia X20 Release Date in India

Nokia announced the X20 on April 8, 2021. However, Nokia hasn't given a concrete release date for the device. As per the GSM Arena website, the Nokia X20 is expected to be launched sometime in May 2021. As for the Nokia X20 price in India, Nokia hasn't given a specific price for the product yet. However, the price for Nokia X20 in Europe has been set at 350 Euro, which roughly translates to Rs. 31,000 in India.

Nokia X20 Specifications

The Nokia X20 comes with a large 6.67-inch screen that is very similar to that of the Nokia X10. The screen has a resolution of 1080x2400 and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 480 processor. The Snapdragon 480 is Qualcomm's latest mid-range smartphone SoC that also supports 5G, so the Nokia X20 has 5G support as well. The Nokia X20 has a large 4470 mAh battery which will last more than one day for an average user.

The Nokia X20 will come with Android 11 out of the box and Nokia has promised 3 years of regular software updates for both the X20 and X10 devices. As for the cameras, the Nokia X20 has a quad camera on the back, with a 64 MP Carl Zeiss sensor with autofocus. For the front camera, the X20 has a 32 MP selfie camera.

The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory which can be expanded up to 512 GB with an external memory card. As for connectivity, the Nokia X20 comes with WiFi 802.11, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB Type C, 3G, 4G, as well as future support for 5G with the Snapdragon 480. The phone comes in 2 colours: Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue. Stay tuned for more updates on Nokia and Android.

Image Source: Nokia Website