Nothing OS v1.1.3 released with camera improvements and bug fixes in India

Quick links:
IMAGE: REPUBLIC WORLD
Nothing Phone (1) has got yet another software update, taking the total to three since its launch in July. The update being rolled out is called Nothing OS v1.1.3 and it will gradually be available to all the users who have purchased the Phone (1) in India. With the update, the company has improved camera performance, and battery optimisation and fixed other bugs. The size of the update is rather small, at 64.33MB. Republic World can confirm that the update has been rolled out.
New Features
Camera improvements
Bug fixes & performance improvements
The Nothing OS v1.1.3 update was anticipated for a long time. Nothing claims that it has improved the performance of the front and the rear camera systems with the update. Apart from this, the update fixes a bug in apps like Google Play Store and Twitter. Moreover, the update should improve the end-user experience of the Nothing Phone (1). In related news, the company has increased the price of its smartphone in India by Rs. 1,000.
Going forward, Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs. 33,999.The Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 36,999 and the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 39,999.