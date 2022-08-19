Nothing OS v1.1.3 released with camera improvements and bug fixes in India

Nothing Phone (1) has got yet another software update, taking the total to three since its launch in July. The update being rolled out is called Nothing OS v1.1.3 and it will gradually be available to all the users who have purchased the Phone (1) in India. With the update, the company has improved camera performance, and battery optimisation and fixed other bugs. The size of the update is rather small, at 64.33MB. Republic World can confirm that the update has been rolled out.

Nothing OS 1.1.3 release notes

New Features

Added option to turn on Google's Adaptive Battery to intelligently.

optimise battery life. Redesigned fingerprint verification UI for 3rd party apps.

Camera improvements

When using Glyph lighting, images are automatically adjusted to optimal colour and brightness.

Improved photo clarity when using the front camera.

Faster Night Mode and HDR photo processing time.

Richer colour saturation when using the ultra-wide camera.

Reduced noise and increased sharpness when using zoom.

Added reminder to clean the camera lenses.

Bug fixes & performance improvements

Resolved an issue that caused stuttering in some apps like Twitter, Play Store etc.

Mill Resolved an issue that prevented the mobile hotspot from working properly.

Fixed issue that caused the lock screen to crash after tapping on a notification and then trying to use finger unlock. Polished minor Ul details.

General bug fixes.

The Nothing OS v1.1.3 update was anticipated for a long time. Nothing claims that it has improved the performance of the front and the rear camera systems with the update. Apart from this, the update fixes a bug in apps like Google Play Store and Twitter. Moreover, the update should improve the end-user experience of the Nothing Phone (1). In related news, the company has increased the price of its smartphone in India by Rs. 1,000.

Going forward, Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be available for Rs. 33,999.The Phone (1) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 36,999 and the model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for Rs. 39,999.