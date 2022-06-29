Nothing Phone 1 Black Variant Design Surfaces Online, Price Details Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Ahead of the Nothing Phone 1 launch on July 12, 2022, details pertaining to its pricing have surfaced online. Since the company has revealed the Phone 1 design, netizens haven't stopped debating about it ever since. After all, the smartphone sports a unique transparent design with LED strips on the back panel.

Nothing Phone 1 price leaked ahead of launch

According to a report by Rootmygalaxy.net in collaboration with PassionateGeekz.com, the Nothing Phone 1 base variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for $397, which roughly converts to Rs. 31,000. The second model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $419, which roughly converts to Rs. 32,000. Last, the top model of the Nothing Phone 1, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be available for $456 which is about Rs. 36,000.

Surprisingly, the publication has also posted an image of the Nothing Phone 1 in black. Earlier last year, when the company released Nothing Ear 1 in the white colour, they came up with a black variant after a few months. Therefore, it only makes sense that the Nothing Phone 1 will be available in two colour variants at the time of launch - white and black.

Should you consider the Nothing Phone 1 at this price?

Given that the Nothing Phone 1 is said to come with a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery and a 120Hz OLED panel, the pricing seems to be reasonable. Since the Nothing Phone 1 is the company's first smartphone, Nothing has to be very careful with the pricing. If the leaked numbers are indeed the actual price of the smartphone, it will provide tough competition to other models in the segment including the Motorola Edge 30 and Galaxy M52 5G.

Along with the new Glyph system and the capable processor, the Nothing Phone 1 looks like a tough bargain. While the smartphone is going to be available via Flipkart after its launch on July 12, 2022, recent reports suggest that a London-based tech startup is also in talks with Reliance Digital to sell the smartphone offline. Nevertheless, those who have pre-ordered the device will get a fair chance of purchasing a unit