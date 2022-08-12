Nothing Phone (1) does not achieve a peak brightness of 1,200 nits: Report

Last month, Nothing released its first smartphone ever, called the Nothing Phone (1). The smartphone does offer a unique use case with LED lights on its back panel. Further, it comes with a balanced set of specifications as well. However, the peak brightness of the smartphone seems to have been the point of discussion among netizens. Now, a report claims that the Phone (1) does not achieve the peak brightness as claimed by the company.

German publication claims Phone (1) maxes out at 700 nits

According to a report by ComputerBase, Nothing Phone (1) can only achieve a peak brightness of 700 nits, as opposed to the advertised 1,200 nits peak brightness. The German publication carried out a test last month, using several visual cues including HDR videos, where it figured that the Phone (1)'s display never goes above 700 nits of brightness. The publication even quotes Nothing, saying that the peak values are around 700 nits at the moment, but the company will adjust this in future.

In another report, the publication mentions another communication received from Nothing, stating that the company will increase the peak brightness of Phone (1) to 1,200 nits via an OTA update in near future. Further, the statement mentions that the limit on peak brightness has been put to keep heat and battery issues at bay. On its official website, Nothing still says that the peak brightness on the smartphone is 1,200 nits.

Nothing Phone (1) specifications

Out of the box, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ content and can achieve up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the company's first smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Further, users get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone has a dual-rear-facing camera. The primary camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 50MP Sony IMS766 sensor with OIS/EIS and the secondary camera is a 50Mp Samsung JN1 sensor (114-degree field-of-view) which is capable of clicking images in ultrawide and macro angles. The smartphone comes with several camera features including Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, Portrait Mode and Expert Mode. Further, the front camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 16MP sensor.