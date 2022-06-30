Nothing Phone 1: Expected price, camera specifications and everything we know so far

The hype around Nothing Phone 1 continues to grow Carl Pei confirmed that it will feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. As the CEO and founder of Nothing have already confirmed the chipset, more details about the smartphone continue to surface on the web. Now, a Reddit user has spotted the Nothing Phone 1 on the German Amazon website which reveals the price ahead of the launch.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

As seen in the images shared by Reddit user ashar_02, the base model of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed on the German Amazon website for EUR 469.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 38,750. Additionally, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was listed at EUR 549.99, which converts to about Rs. 45,000.

Additionally, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma corroborates the info regarding these models, while suggesting that another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be availble for EUR 499.99, which roughly means Rs. 41,249. The tipster also mentions in a tweet that the Indian pricing of the smartphone will be lower than the pricing spotted on the German Amazon website.

According to a recent report by Rootmygalaxy.net in collaboration with PassionateGeekz.com, the Nothing Phone 1 base variant, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, will be available for $397, which roughly converts to Rs. 31,000. The second model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for $419, which roughly converts to Rs. 32,000. Last, the top model of the Nothing Phone 1, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will be available for $456 which is about Rs. 36,000.

Nothing Phone 1 specs (expected)

Apart from the pricing, new information about the Nothing Phone 1's camera has also come up. Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav suggests that the Nothing Phone 1 will feature a 50MP camera on the rear panel with "dual image stabilisation" with support for 4K video recording at 60fps. The tipster also claims that the device will have a 6.5-inch OLED display and run on Android 12 out of the box.