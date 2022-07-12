Nothing Phone 1 Launch LIVE Updates: Event Begins At 8:30 Pm IST; Know Details Here

Quick links:
The Nothing; Return to Instinct event is about to begin in half an hour and fans around the world are excited to see the NOthing Phone 1. Ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.
As per Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav, Nothing will launch a couple of Phone 1 accessories. First, there is a Nothing Power 45W power adapter, that could be priced at Rs. 2,499. Then there is the Nothing Tempered Glass Guard for the Nothing Phone 1, which could be priced at Rs. 999. Last but not least, the company may release a Nothing Bumper Case priced at Rs. 1,499.
On July 10, 2022, Korean-Canadian hip hop recording artist Daniel Armand Lee uploaded an image of the Nothing Phone 1 along with its retail box. In the image, we can see the white Nothing Phone 1 along with its retail box. Additionally, the image also showcases a TPU case, suggesting that the company could bundle a transparent case in the retail box.
Recently, renders of a new variant of Nothing Ear (1) surfaced on the internet. Apparently, the variant is called Nothing Ear (1) Stick. The wireless earphones could actually come in a stick-shaped charging case. As per Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Nothing Ear 1 Stick won't arrive with silicone tips, like those on the regular Nothing Ear 1. Such a design is generally found on the popular TWS earphones from Apple called AirPods. There is a good chance that Nothing might release the earbuds today.
Nothing Phone 1 will be exclusively available through e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Flipkart app also shows that customers can avail of an extra discount via HDFC Bank's credit card and EMI transactions. Although the company has not revealed the pricing yet, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and hence, the price should be set accordingly.
Ahead of the launch, known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped the sales schedule of the smartphone. Although his tweet says that the smartphone will go on sale from July 21, 2022, a previous update by Nothing suggests that those who pre-ordered the device will be able to place an order from July 12 to July 18 on Flipkart.
- 16th to 20th July : Nothing Kiosk (London)
- 18th July : Limited Partner Sales
- 21st July : Open Sale (Globally)
Phone (1) will be available in markets across Europe & Asia
It will not be available in Africa, North/South America & Australia
Ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone 1 package appeared on several YouTube channels. Most recently, the popular Indian technology YouTuber Technical Guruji features the retail package of the smartphone, which is very slim. Although it could be part of a bigger package, netizens are pointing out that the smartphone will come without a charger in the box. Additionally, the retail box could match the colour of the variant purchased by users.
Nothing Phone 1 box will ship without adapter in box.
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Adapter not in box ❌
Just like the Nothing Ear (1) launched last year, the Nothing Phone 1 is also expected to come out in two colours. So far, the company has only teased the white variant of the smartphone. However, a couple of days ago, detailed renders of the black variant also surfaced on the internet. Although the company has not confirmed the black variant yet, the renders seem legit.
At the launch event, Nothing is expected to officially reveal its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. We will get an elaborate look at the functions and form of the smartphone, which has only been seen in teasers to date. While no accessories are expected at the event, it is important to keep in mind that the Carl Pei-led company surprised the entire world with Phone 1's design.
The Nothing: Return to Instinct event is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2022, i.e., today at 08:30 PM IST. The company will stream the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Readers can watch the launch event by clicking on the YouTube card attached below. Further, the company should also post all the updates through its social media platforms so if one wants to follow the launch event closely, following Nothing on Twitter and Instagram is a good idea.