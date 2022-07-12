Nothing Phone 1 Launch Updates: Everything You Need To Know About The New Smartphone

Quick links:
IMAGE: @NOTHING/TWITTER
We picked up three trends in the last few years, first customers were looking for simplicity; the second was, can we democratize premium experience, and finally can we beautify the experience. Nothing Ear (1) reinforced our faith in the brand. We are very confident about Nothing phone (1) ~ Ajay Veer Yadav, Flipkart
We wanted to do something different and I am really proud of the team and what we have achieved. We have something really fun with the Glyph interface, and that’s just the beginning ~ Tom, head of design at Nothing
With this, Nothing has concluded the Return to Instinct event. The smartphone will be available to purchase via Flipkart. For other details, stay tuned to Republic World.
Meet Phone (1).— Nothing (@nothing) July 12, 2022
It's pure instinct. Formed as a machine. Told through beautiful symbols. Deeper interactions. And brave simplicity.
Discover more about the Glyph Interface and Nothing OS at https://t.co/WAZe9Avh0J pic.twitter.com/3OHNM5TxZh
Nothing Phone (1) price.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/Ys8L5Ad5w1— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 12, 2022
The Nothing Phone 1 will be available from July 16 at the Nothing Kiosk at Covent Garden, London. Thereafter, a limited drop with partner retailers will take place on July 18. Finally, Nothing Phone 1 will go on sale on the official website from July 21.
The Nothing Phone 1 will officially come in a black variant, Pei confirms at the launch event.
"Usually, the chin is a little bigger on Android phone," says Pei while explaining to users how the company has achieved the symmetrical, bezel-less display on the Nothing Phone 1. The smartphone is going to feature an OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate.
"We have kept it simple," says Nothing CEO Carl Pei while explaining about the cameras at the launch event. The Nothing Phone 1 will come with a dual-camera setup, including the primary 50MP IMX766 chipset and the secondary Samsung JN1 ultrawide/macro sensor. Pei also reveals that the Phone 1 keynote has been shot on the smartphone itself.
"You can use a smartphone as a hub for your entire digital life" says Carl Pei while introducing viewers to the Nothing OS. The company is also building controls for third-party products, as Pei mentions in the launch event. The Nothing OS does not come with any bloatware and is light for the processor.
At the moment, Carl Pei is explaining to viewers about the new LED lights at the back of the Nothing Phone 1, also called as the Glyph System. Essentially, Nothing has synchronised several lighting patterns with different ringtones. Additionally, all the light strips highlight the functional areas of the smartphone, including the camera, wireless charging pad and Type-C port.
The Nothing Phone 1 launch event begins with Carl Pei addressing the live audience that has joined through YouTube. The founder and CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei explains about his faith in Nothing Phone 1 and how he wants to create a product he is proud of.
Under the hood, the Nothing Phone 1 is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, which is a relatively new processor from Qualcomm. Before Nothing Phone 1, the processor has been featured on Motorola Edge 30. Further, the Nothing Phone 1 could come in multiple storage and RAM models, starting from 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, going all the way up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The Nothing: Return to Instinct event is about to begin in half an hour and fans around the world are excited to see the Nothing Phone 1. Ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to come with a 6.55-inch OLED display that will support a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the smartphone will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.
Image: Nothing.tech
As per Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav, Nothing will launch a couple of Phone 1 accessories. First, there is a Nothing Power 45W charging adapter, that could be priced at Rs. 2,499. Then there is the Nothing Tempered Glass Guard for the Nothing Phone 1, which could be priced at Rs. 999. Last but not least, the company may release a Nothing Bumper Case priced at Rs. 1,499.
Nothing business thanks to apple#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/sRryLX0zzY— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 12, 2022
On July 10, 2022, Korean-Canadian hip hop recording artist Daniel Armand Lee uploaded an image of the Nothing Phone 1 along with its retail box. In the image, we can see the white Nothing Phone 1 along with its retail box. Additionally, the image also showcases a TPU case, suggesting that the company could bundle a transparent case in the retail box.
Recently, renders of a new variant of Nothing Ear (1) surfaced on the internet. Apparently, the variant is called Nothing Ear (1) Stick. The wireless earphones could actually come in a stick-shaped charging case. As per Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Nothing Ear 1 Stick won't arrive with silicone tips, like those on the regular Nothing Ear 1. Such a design is generally found on the popular TWS earphones from Apple called AirPods. There is a good chance that Nothing might release the earbuds today.
Image: @ishanagarwal24/Twitter
Nothing Phone 1 will be exclusively available through e-commerce giant Flipkart. The Flipkart app also shows that customers can avail of an extra discount via HDFC Bank's credit card and EMI transactions. Although the company has not revealed the pricing yet, the Nothing Phone 1 is expected to be a mid-range smartphone and hence, the price should be set accordingly.
Nothing Phone (1) will finally launch today.#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/XHJ0MW3oYg— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) July 12, 2022
Ahead of the launch, known Indian tipster Yogesh Brar has tipped the sales schedule of the smartphone. Although his tweet says that the smartphone will go on sale from July 21, 2022, a previous update by Nothing suggests that those who pre-ordered the device will be able to place an order from July 12 to July 18 on Flipkart.
Nothing Phone (1) sales schedule— Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) July 11, 2022
- 16th to 20th July : Nothing Kiosk (London)
- 18th July : Limited Partner Sales
- 21st July : Open Sale (Globally)
Phone (1) will be available in markets across Europe & Asia
It will not be available in Africa, North/South America & Australia
Ahead of the launch, the Nothing Phone 1 package appeared on several YouTube channels. Most recently, the popular Indian technology YouTuber Technical Guruji features the retail package of the smartphone, which is very slim. Although it could be part of a bigger package, netizens are pointing out that the smartphone will come without a charger in the box. Additionally, the retail box could match the colour of the variant purchased by users.
Officially Confirmed ✅— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 8, 2022
Nothing Phone 1 box will ship without adapter in box.
- In-display fingerprint scanner
- 120Hz refresh rate
- Adapter not in box ❌
Via:https://t.co/HnlX5hWJ0t#Nothing #NothingPhone1 pic.twitter.com/DNHX8XtCBv
Just like the Nothing Ear (1) launched last year, the Nothing Phone 1 is also expected to come out in two colours. So far, the company has only teased the white variant of the smartphone. However, a couple of days ago, detailed renders of the black variant also surfaced on the internet. Although the company has not confirmed the black variant yet, the renders seem legit.
At the launch event, Nothing is expected to officially reveal its first smartphone, the Nothing Phone 1. We will get an elaborate look at the functions and form of the smartphone, which has only been seen in teasers to date. While no accessories are expected at the event, it is important to keep in mind that the Carl Pei-led company surprised the entire world with Phone 1's design.
The Nothing: Return to Instinct event is scheduled to take place on July 12, 2022, i.e., today at 08:30 PM IST. The company will stream the launch event on its official YouTube channel. Readers can watch the launch event by clicking on the YouTube card attached below. Further, the company should also post all the updates through its social media platforms so if one wants to follow the launch event closely, following Nothing on Twitter and Instagram is a good idea.