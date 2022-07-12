Nothing Phone 1 launched with dual 50MP cameras and Snapdragon 778G+ chipset: Details here

After months of anticipation, leaks and rumours, Nothing has finally launched its first smartphone, called Phone 1. At the launch event, Carl Pei talked about all the aspects of the device, from its specifications to its price and availability.

Undoubtedly, the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparant back, lit by LEDs in a unusually designed but stunningly attactive casing, is among the most unique smartphones launched ever.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

Out of the box, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ content and can achieve up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the company's first smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Further, users get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone has a dual-rear-facing camera. The primary camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 50MP Sony IMS766 sensor with OIS/EIS and the secondary camera is a 50Mp Samsung JN1 sensor (114-degree field-of-view) which is capable of clicking images in ultrawide and macro angles. The smartphone comes with several camera features including Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, Portrait Mode and Expert Mode. Further, the front camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 16MP sensor.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC and USB-C port. Then the device also has several sensors including an in-display fingerprint scanner, gyroscope, accelerometer, proximity sensor and more. Last, but not least, the Nothing Phone 1 offers 33W wired charging with the 4,500 mAh battery it features. Then there is support for 15W Qi wireless charging and 5W reverse charging. There is also a Glyph interface on the smartphone that lights up for different notifications.

Nothing Phone 1 price

Nothing Phone 1 (8/128GB): Rs. 32,999

Nothing Phone 1 (8/256GB): Rs. 35,999

Nothing Phone 1: (12/256GB): Rs. 38,999

Those who pre-ordered the smartphone should get an additional cost discount of Rs. 1,000, bringing down the effective price of the smartphone. Additionally, using the HDFC credit and debit cards, users can avail of an additional Rs. 2,000 discount. As a part of pre-order offers, Nothing is also offering Rs. 1,000 discount on the 45W power adapter, which is priced at Rs. 2,499. Along with the smartphone, the company has also launched a tempered glass priced at Rs. 999. The smartphone will be available to purchase on Flipkart from July 21 at 07:00 PM IST.