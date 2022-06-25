Nothing Phone (1) Pre-bookings Live Now; Check How To Purchase Smartphone

Quick links:
Nothing Phone (1) is about to be launched on July 12, 2022. While the company has only disclosed the design of the smartphone, its specifications have also surfaced on the internet recently. As the hype grows, users want to know more about how they can purchase the Nothin Phone (1).
Unlike every other smartphone available on the market, the Nothing Phone (1) will only be available to select users. Why? Simply because the company will sell the smartphone on an invite-only basis. It implies that those interested in purchasing the smartphone will have to register and be a part of a waitlist. Upon clearance, Nothing will send a pre-order pass which can be used to buy the new Nothing Phone (1).
While the enthusiasts and community members might go through this process, Nothing might miss orders from regular users as this is a lengthy process. Nevertheless, those who are interested in the device will complete it anyway. The price of Nothing Phone (1) will be revealed on July 12, 2022.