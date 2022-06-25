Nothing Phone (1) Pre-bookings Live Now; Check How To Purchase Smartphone

Nothing Phone (1) is about to be launched on July 12, 2022. While the company has only disclosed the design of the smartphone, its specifications have also surfaced on the internet recently. As the hype grows, users want to know more about how they can purchase the Nothin Phone (1).

How to buy the Nothing Phone (1)?

Unlike every other smartphone available on the market, the Nothing Phone (1) will only be available to select users. Why? Simply because the company will sell the smartphone on an invite-only basis. It implies that those interested in purchasing the smartphone will have to register and be a part of a waitlist. Upon clearance, Nothing will send a pre-order pass which can be used to buy the new Nothing Phone (1).

Nothing has already sent invitations to private community members

Everyone else has to enter the waitlist To enter the waitlist, head over to the official website and click on 'Join The Waitlist' Enter your email ID, first and last name (email ID should be the same as that on Flipkart) Select whether you have an invite code Sign up on the official website to enter the waitlist

After signing up, users have to wait and view their position on the waitlist

If possible, users can refer their friends to climb up the waitlist

Upon clearance, Nothing will send an invite code

Users must enter this invite code on Flipkart before June 30 and pay a refundable Rs. 2,000 to pre-order the Nothing Phone (1) It will also unlock exclusive pre-order offers and a special price on Phone (1)

Now, this pass only allows users to pre-order the phone as it is not the actual order itself

Afterwards, users will have to log in at Flipkart on July 12 to pay the remaining amount and order the device

While the enthusiasts and community members might go through this process, Nothing might miss orders from regular users as this is a lengthy process. Nevertheless, those who are interested in the device will complete it anyway. The price of Nothing Phone (1) will be revealed on July 12, 2022.