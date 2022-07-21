Nothing Phone (1) Receives Second Update Since Launch, Camera Performance Improved

Nothing Phone (1) was released on July 12 at the Return To Instinct event. At the launch event, Carl Pei talked about all the aspects of the device, from its specifications to its price and availability. Undoubtedly, the Nothing Phone 1, with its transparent back, lit by LEDs in an unusually designed but stunningly attractive casing, is among the most unique smartphones launched ever. Recently, the smartphone has received an update that upgrades the security patch to July 2022 among other improvements.

What's new in the Nothing Phone (1) second update?

First, the update contains an experimental Tesla control feature. Then it received another experimental NFT gallery widget. Further, the company has made the Search Bar on the home screen optional. Apart from this, the Android security patch has been upgraded to July 2022. The new update also contains certain bug fixes including a lock screen bug that would hide the fingerprint icon, another bug fix improves the reliability of Glyph Interface and battery life optimisation.

The Nothing Phone (1) new update also comes with certain camera improvements, including the availability of Glyph fill light while clicking Portrait pictures, improved low light performance, dynamic range, photo clarity with the ultrawide camera and colour consistency across the main and the wide angle lens. It is good to see that the company has addressed the issues faced by early adopters before the smartphone goes for its first public sale today, at 7 PM IST on Flipkart.

Nothing Phone 1 specifications

Out of the box, the Nothing Phone 1 comes with a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10+ content and can achieve up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the company's first smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset. Further, users get up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The base variant of the smartphone comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The rear panel of the smartphone has a dual rear-facing camera. The primary camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 50MP Sony IMS766 sensor with OIS/EIS and the secondary camera is a 50Mp Samsung JN1 sensor (114-degree field-of-view) which is capable of clicking images in ultrawide and macro angles. The smartphone comes with several camera features including Scene Detection, Extreme Night Mode, Portrait Mode and Expert Mode. Further, the front camera on the Nothing Phone 1 is a 16MP sensor.