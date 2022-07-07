Nothing Phone 1 to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner? Here is what we know

Today, Nothing Phone 1 is perhaps the most hyped smartphone on the internet. On July 6, 2022, Nothing revealed another important aspect of its device. Until now, we did not know whether the smartphone will feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner or an in-display fingerprint scanner since the smartphone is said to come with an AMOLED display. However, the company itself posted a short video online it shows that Phone 1 has an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Now, how does this affect the end-user? Right off the bat, an in-display fingerprint scanner is slightly more convenient, it feels more natural. Additionally, this also shows that Nothing has cut corners, as do most companies in the mid-range segment. There are several smartphones that have an AMOLED display but do not have an in-display fingerprint scanner, such as the Samsung Galaxy M52.

However, the placement of the in-display fingerprint scanner seems to be a little too low on the screen. Anyways, this is just the first time that the feature has appeared on the internet. As we are closing in on the launch of Phone 1, the number of leaks and rumours coming out is increasing day by day. Nevertheless, those who wish to buy the product must have made up their mind by now.

Nothing Phone 1 price (expected)

As seen in the images shared by a Reddit user, the base model of the Nothing Phone 1 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage was listed on the German Amazon website for EUR 469.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 38,750. Additionally, the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage was listed at EUR 549.99, which converts to about Rs. 45,000.

Additionally, Indian tipster Mukul Sharma corroborates the info regarding these models, while suggesting that another model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will be available for EUR 499.99, which roughly means Rs. 41,249. The tipster also mentions in a tweet that the Indian pricing of the smartphone will be lower than the pricing spotted on the German Amazon website. Stay tuned for more details related to the Nothing Phone 1 and other tech news.