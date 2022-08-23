Nothing Phone (1) to get Android 13 update by the first half of 2023

Nothing has clarified its stance on the Android 13 update. In a statement to Android Authority, Nothing has mentioned that it will release the Android 13 update by the first half of 2023. The company says that "We are always working hard to improve the Phone (1) user experience. To ensure this, operating system updates will be made available for regular download." Before releasing the Android 13 update, Nothing wants to fine-tune the software experience users are getting on the smartphone at the moment.

Nothing confirms the arrival of Android 13 on Phone (1)

To put into perspective, the Nothing Phone (1) will receive the Android 13 update almost six to nine months after other smartphones from companies like Google, Samsung, Motorola and more. Google has already started rolling out Android 13 for most of its smartphones, including the latest Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and the Pixel 6a. Samsung has also announced the One UI 5 update based on Android 13.

The statement from Nothing comes after CEO Carl Pei replied to a tweet asking about the Android 13 update on August 17, 2022. On August 17, journalist Nicolas Lellouche replied to a Tweet by Carl Pei and asked whether the company is planning to launch Android 13 on the Phone (1). Surprisingly, Pei responded within a few minutes, saying, "A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers." From what it looks like, Pei did not deny that Phone (1) will get Android 13, but he did not accept either.

In related news, Nothing Phone (1) has got yet another software update, taking the total to three since its launch in July. The update being rolled out is called Nothing OS v1.1.3 and it will gradually be available to all the users who have purchased the Phone (1) in India. With the update, the company has improved camera performance, and battery optimisation and fixed other bugs. The size of the update is rather small, at 64.33MB. Republic World can confirm that the update has been rolled out.