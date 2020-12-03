Older IPhones To Have 1080p Quality During FaceTime Calls Over WiFi

Apple rolled out the iOS 14.2 update last month and it came as a blessing for the old iPhone users for many reasons. The update allows old iPhone users to FaceTime with their friends and family at a much higher quality than they could before. The latest update allows users to have FaceTime calls at 1080p.

iPhone's latest update ios 14.2 allows 1080p FaceTime calls

MacMagazine published a report recently in which they suggested that Apple has updated the comparison pages for its iPhone. In the report, it was stated that iPhones 8, X, XR, XS, SE, and 11 (including the Max and Pro versions) show that the models would be supporting FaceTime calls at 1080p over WiFi. The picture below shows that Apple updated the comparison page of iPhone 12, iPhone 8 and iPhone 6.

iPhone comparison page updated on Apple

FaceTime over the cellular network to have lower resolution

Earlier, the models supported FaceTime calls at only 720p over WiFi. The new update will enhance the experience of iPhone users during FaceTime calls. However, users shall see a lower resolution during video calls if they switch to cellular networks.

Earlier, only the iPhone 12 had this feature. Only iPhone 12 supported 1080p resolution during the video calls over WiFi. Moreover, iPhone 12 always had 1080p resolution for users having a cellular 5G network.

The iPhone 8 has a 7MP camera and the later version of the phone, like iPhone 11, has a 12 MP camera. So the quality of the picture might also differ depending on the camera quality of the phone. But otherwise, the FaceTime calls shall be done at 1080p when connected to WiFi.

The update was noticed when going through the comparison pages on the official website. It is, however, unclear as to why Apple did not include the feature when they rolled out the software update last month. The feature was not mentioned in the changelog for the update even though numerous other changes were mentioned in the log.

Nevertheless, the quality improvement and video enhancement during the video calls is a brownie point for all the users. As the festive season is around the corner, it will only improve the user experience for all the users.

