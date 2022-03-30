OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch Live Streaming: What To Expect And How To Watch The Event Live?

OnePlus is finally going to release its latest flagship in India. Called the OnePlus 10 Pro, the device has already been launched in company's native market earlier this year. It will feature top-of-the-line specifications with a Hasselblad camera system and a smooth AMOLED display. Keep reading to know more about how to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G launch event in India and what will be the specifications of the smartphone.

How to watch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G live event?

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G in India via a virtual event. The event is scheduled for March 31, 2022, at 07:30 PM IST. Those who are interested to join the live event can do so via OnePlus' official YouTube channel. Users can watch the OnePlus live event through the YouTube card attached at the bottom of this post. The event will reveal more details about the OnePlus 10 Pro price in India and other features.

Tell us what's the most exciting feature of the new #OnePlus10Pro by retweeting this tweet and get a chance to win one



(Check the comments below to know more about the rules) pic.twitter.com/QQyjRFSut2 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 30, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come in India with a 6.7-inch 2L AMOLED display with support for up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. Apart from this, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens to offer up to 3.3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie camera.

Right out of the box, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on OxygenOS based on Android 12. To keep the smartphone up, there is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging. The smartphone also supports 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and USB Type-C for wired connectivity. It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in its native market a couple of months ago. Stay tuned for more updates on the price and launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.