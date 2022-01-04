OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Date and Model revealed; here's how you can buy it in India

OnePlus 10 Pro has been heavily leaked in recent days. The upcoming Android flagship from OnePlus also appeared on Geekbench a few days ago. Now, the co-founder of OnePlus seems to have confirmed the smartphone and its design, through pictures and a teaser video. Keep reading to know more about the OnePlus 10 Pro launch date and the OnePlus 10 Pro launch time. The design also confirms a collaboration with Hassleblad.

We've worked hard on multiple upgrades to create a truly well-rounded flagship with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Here's a first look. Personally, I love the refreshed new OnePlus x Hasselblad camera module. pic.twitter.com/M3i5kSHa28 — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) January 4, 2022

OnePlus 10 Pro launch date

The OnePlus 10 Pro is set to launch in China on January 11, 2022. However, further information about the availability of the smartphone in the home market and their launch in the global market is not available. Only in the launch will OnePlus reveal its plan with the flagship device. Since the OnePlus series is a big hit in the global market. Until the smartphone is available in the country officially, Indian customers might not be able to get their hands on it. OnePlus might be looking for a global launch soon after the device debuts in China. The OnePlus 10 Pro launch time is 11:30 AM IST on January 11, 2021.

OnePlus 10 Pro Specifications (expected)

According to a leak, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. There might be an 8MP telephoto lens as well. The official first look of the smartphone does confirm the presence of three cameras on the back panel, as visible below. While it is not known whether the company is going to use a new sensor this year, the front camera is reported to be an upgrade over the OnePlus 9 series. Both the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro are expected to come with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to come with a 6.7" QHD+ display along with a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Now that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC has been announced, the smartphone is likely to feature it. Alongside, it is said to offer up to 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage and up to 12GB of RAM (LPDDR5). OnePlus might get an IP68 rating for its latest smartphone. It is also said to have a 5,000 mAh battery. For those catching up, the OnePlus 9 Pro featured a 4,500 battery.