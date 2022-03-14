OnePlus 10 Pro might be launched in India later this month, check specifications here

After months of speculations, it looks like OnePlus is going to launch its latest flagship in India. OnePlus 10 Pro might be launched in the country on March 22 or March 24. In India, the smartphone will be available in two colours, including Emerald Forest and Volcanic Black. As far as storage is concerned, the company will provide two variants in India with 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. Keep reading to know more about the details of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to a report by 91Mobiles that cites Ishan Agarwal, an industry insider, the OnePlus 10 Pro could be launched in India soon. The expected price of the smartphone is about Rs. 55,000. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 has recently got a heavy discount on the sale going on Amazon, which could be an indication that the company is ready to launch its flagship in India. While other specifications should remain the same as the international variant of the smartphone, the price and storage models will be something to check.

OnePlus 10 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 10 Pro will come in India with a 6.7-inch 2L AMOLED display with support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is Qualcomm's latest flagship chip. Apart from this, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP telephoto lens to offer up to 3.3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. On the front, the smartphone will have a 32MP selfie camera.

Right out of the box, the OnePlus 10 Pro will run on OxygenOS based on Android 12. To keep the smartphone up, there is a 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 80W fast charging. The smartphone also supports 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and USB Type-C for wired connectivity. It is worth mentioning that the OnePlus 10 Pro was launched in its native market a couple of months ago. Stay tuned for more updates on the price and launch date of the OnePlus 10 Pro.