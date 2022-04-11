OnePlus 10R could launch as the OnePlus Ace, tipster suggests rebranding

Recently, reports and rumours about the OnePlus 10R have started circling on the internet. While the smartphone is said to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and a 120Hz display, some new information has come to light and it suggests that the OnePlus 10R could be called OnePlus Ace at launch. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming smartphone.

According to Digital Chat Station (via Weibo), OnePlus could use 'Ace' as the moniker for its upcoming smartphone. To recall, such a moniker has also been used by Oppo in the past. The company launched Oppo Reno Ace in 2019 and Oppo Ace 2 in 2020. As OnePlus and Oppo have merged their smartphone business, it is likely that both the companies will share specifications and even branding for some models.

OnePlus Ace specifications (leaked)

The OnePlus 10R or the OnePlus Ace is said to come with a 6.7-inch E4 AMOLED display that has an FHD+ resolution and supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The screen is also said to support HDR10+ content. Under the hood, the smartphone could feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the OnePlus Ace is understood to run on OxygenOS 12 based on the latest Android 12.

The OnePlus Ace could feature a quad-camera setup. The primary camera on the rear is said to be a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor along with optical image stabilisation, Further, the secondary camera on the OnePlus Ace would be an 8MP ultrawide lens, accompanied by two other lenses. Apart from this, the smartphone is understood to feature Gorilla Glass on the front and the back panel.

OnePlus Ace release date

While the company has not revealed any details about the smartphone officially, It is speculated that the OnePlus Ace will be a rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo3 revealed recently. It could be launched in the coming months. More details about the smartphone should come in near future. The OnePlus Ace price could also be revealed soon. Stay tuned for more technology news.